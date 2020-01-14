MORGANTOWN — TCU came into Tuesday’s game against No. 12 West Virginia as the most surprising team in the Big 12, and perhaps one of the most surprising teams in the country.
The Horned Frogs, picked to finish last in the conference’s preseason coaches poll, were unbeaten in the league entering the game against the Mountaineers at the Coliseum. Exiting the Coliseum, however, TCU would take its first Big 12 loss back to Texas.
West Virginia built a double-digit lead in the first half and seemingly had an answer for anything TCU could offer in a 81-49 win.
"Outplayed, out-executed, out-coached, out-performed," Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said after the game. "I'm disappointed.
"I thought we would be ready. I thought we would be executing better. We had Sunday and Monday to prepare -- obviously Sunday was light -- but we looked like we didn't prepare at all."
WVU (14-2, 3-1 Big 12), much like in its win last week at home against then-No. 22 Texas Tech, leaned heavily on its bench for scoring against TCU on Tuesday. With around seven minutes gone in the first half and the game tied 9-9, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins made line-change style substitutions that paid off immediately.
Sophomore guard Brandon Knapper was one of those four players to enter the game and immediately drained a mid-range jumper from the left elbow. A few possessions later, Knapper connected on a 3-pointer with an assist from senior guard Chase Harler, who was also one of the four fresh Mountaineers on the floor.
After Knapper grabbed a defensive rebound on the other end of the floor, it was Harler’s turn to make a 3-pointer as West Virginia’s lead grew to 15-11.
"Chase has been terrific," Huggins said. "Normal people don't understand how much Chase brings to the table for us. He has been, in a lot of cases, our best defender on the floor. He has made shots. He's constantly telling other guys where to go and what to do. He has been fantastic."
The Mountaineers would score the next eight points and never really look back as TCU struggled to make shots.
As the half began to wind down, another WVU bench player — junior college transfer guard Sean McNeil — took his turn torturing TCU. McNeil missed a few open looks from distance on his first few shot attempts, but closed the half with eight points in the final 3:25 before the break.
"Honestly, that’s why we recruited them<" Huggins said. "We recruited Sean because he made shots, and we went through a year where we couldn’t make shots. We thought he was a guy that could come in and consistently give us somebody on the perimeter that they had to guard. [Junior guard] Taz [Sherman] is the same way. You’re talking about the leading junior college scorer in Division II junior college, and the second leading scorer in Division I junior college. They scored there."
West Virginia clamped down in the second half as it extended its lead and frustrated the Frogs for the final 20 minutes. TCU finished Tuesday’s game with 22 total team fouls and 20 turnovers while the WVU defense forced the Frogs into a 14-of-44 shooting performance, including 7 of 23 from 3-point range for the Big 12’s best 3-point shooting team.
"We got some shots early, I thought," Dixon said. "It looked like we knew a little bit of what we wante dto do and executed a little bit. [We had] a couple baskets early that were really caused by us, but as it went on we kind of withered."
For the Mountaineers, sophomore forward Derek Culver registered his fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe scored 11 with 6 rebounds, while fellow freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride scored 11 in the win.
TCU’s R.J. Nembhard (14 points) and Desmond Bane (13) led the Horned Frogs (12-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) in scoring in the loss.
Next up for West Virginia is a trip to the Sunflower State to take on Kansas State. The Mountaineers and Wildcats are scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the television broadcast slated for ESPNU.