For the first time in almost two years, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team won on the road in Big 12 play Monday.
The No. 17 Mountaineers did not shoot the ball especially well, but rode a strong defensive effort to a 55-41 win against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) held the Cowboys (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) to a 14 of 48 shooting performance. Oklahoma State senior Thomas Dziagwa, one of the best 3-point shooters in OSU program history, missed the game with the flu and it showed as the Cowboys connected on just 1 of 20 3-point attempts.
The last time WVU won on the road in the Big 12 was Feb. 20, 2017 at Baylor.
The Mountaineers held a lead throughout most of the first half, going into the break ahead 28-19. WVU held Oklahoma State to just six filed goals in the first 20 minutes, but only shot 11 of 31 overall and made just 2 of 7 foul shots.
West Virginia, however, continued to play at a high level on defense in the second half and was able to hold off the Cowboys down the stretch.
WVU had an advantage inside and went to that often to find points and rebounds. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe, named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, continued to play well for West Virginia with 12 points and 8 rebounds Monday. Sophomore forward Derek Culver finished with 9 points and 12 rebounds.
As a team, WVU made 19 of 49 field goal attempts (38.8 percent), 6 of 24 3-point attempts (25 percent) and 11 of 20 foul shots (55 percent).
Freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride came off the bench to score 8 points while Brandon Knapper, a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year at South Charleston High, chipped in with 8 points off the bench as well.
For OSU, senior guard Lindy Waters had 12 points. Senior forward Cameron McGriff scored 10 points and led Oklahoma State with 8 rebounds.
With Monday’s win, West Virginia finishes a four-game road trip with a 3-1 record, with the only loss coming at No. 3 Kansas and with a neutral-court win against then-No. 2 Ohio State along the way. The Mountaineers return home Saturday to host No. 22 Texas Tech. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the television broadcast on ESPN2.