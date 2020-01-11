MORGANTOWN — A lot of the attention prior to Saturday’s game between No. 17 West Virginia and No. 22 Texas Tech focused on two standout freshman — WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe and TTU’s Jahmi’us Ramsey.
It was another freshman, however, who led the way for the Mountaineers.
Guard Miles “Deuce” McBride was WVU’s top scorer Saturday with 22 points — the majority of those coming in the second half — as the Mountaineers pulled away and beat the visiting Red Raiders 66-54 in front of an overflow crowd of 14,111 at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) led throughout the game, but it was a lead that never felt safe with Texas Tech’s group of capable shooters.
The Mountaineers defense, however, would have a say in how well the Red Raiders shot the ball on Saturday. For the season, TTU was shooting 45 percent fromt he field and 33.4 percent from 3-point range prior to Saturday’s game, when West Virginia held the Red Raiders to a 21-of-70 performance overall and just 6 of 27 from range.
The Mountaineers, meanwhile, shot 20 of 46 from the field and were bad — again — with a 3-of-15 showing beyond the 3-point arc. West Virginia spent plenty of time at the foul line Saturday but made just 23 of 35 attempts.
Sophomore forward Derek Culver finished with nine points and seven rebounds for WVU, while Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 17 rebounds. Sophomore guard Brandon Knapper, a former South Charleston High standout, also played well with 10 points against TTU.
For Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2 Big 12), junior guard Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders with 16 points and was the only TTU player to hit double-digits in scoring. Kyler Edwards scored nine points while Ramsey finished with eight.
WVU stays at home for its next game, with the Mountaineers scheduled to host TCU at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Colisuem.