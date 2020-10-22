Six days into full-scale preseason practices, West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins likes what he’s seen from his squad.
“I don’t have much not to like right now. They’ve been good,” said Huggins. “They are working hard, paying attention and trying to do what we ask them to do.
“We’re throwing a lot at them early, just to see how they react to different things, and they’ve been good.”
The Mountaineers return six of their top seven scorers from last year, when WVU finished 21-10 in a season that was cut short by the global pandemic. In that shortened season, WVU finished at No. 24 in the Associated Press sports writers poll.
“We’re blessed to have guys who work out together, not that we also don’t have guys who come in on their own and get shots up,” Huggins said.
“They do get tired of playing against each other all the time and the same guy fouling them all the time. I got tired of Tommy Roberts [whose Mountaineer career, 1976-78, overlapped with Huggins] fouling me all the time when I played here,” he chuckled. “I think that was the one thing Tommy felt he did well – he fouled well … and a lot.
“These guys enjoy being around each other,” Huggins continued. “It’s a special group in that they appreciate each other and are friends. We have a great group that gets along really well.”
West Virginia’s schedule for this coming season is still being pieced together. Even the Big 12 slate is unknown at this point.
“I hear different things. I hear we’re going to get it next week; I hear we’re going to get it at the end of the month. I don’t know,” said Huggins of the conference schedule. “In their defense, with every league having the issues, it’s been rough.”
WVU does have a few non-conference games set down in permanent marker.
It will face Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. (Eastern time) in the opener for the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. West Virginia will play either Ohio State or Memphis the next day in that tournament and then will close out its stay in Sioux Falls with a game against Creighton, Utah, Dayton or Wichita State on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Outside of that three-game tourney to start the season, only one other WVU game has been revealed. It was announced earlier recently that West Virginia will host Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The rest is still unknown, although a game has been reported with Richmond, although not confirmed.
Two Power 5 opponents – Pitt and Purdue – which previously had been on the Mountaineers’ 2020-21 schedule, won’t fit into the COVID-revised slate.
“Initially it was going to be in Madison Square Garden,” said Huggins of the WVU-Purdue matchup, “then they couldn’t do it in the Garden, so then they were going to do it in Barclays [Center in Brooklyn] but then they couldn’t do it in Barclays. Then they were going to do it in Mohegan Sun [in Connecticut], but then with what happened with the Big Ten schedule, Purdue couldn’t do it at all, so it’s off the books.
“[The Boilermakers] tried like crazy, because they wanted to play the game, and obviously we tried like crazy because we wanted to play the game, but it just didn’t work.”
West Virginia’s 27-game men’s basketball regular season schedule remains a work in progress, and how many – if any – fans will be allowed into the WVU Coliseum for home games still is an unknown as well.
“Steve [Uryasz, the Mountaineers’ executive senior associate athletics director] has been working at what we need to do to make our home games compatible with what everyone else is going to do,” explained Huggins. “I don’t have a clue.
“The great thing about the Coliseum is we can put 25-percent capacity in there and still have a home-court advantage,” concluded Huggins, who holds a record of 881-372 as a college head coach