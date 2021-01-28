There were obviously some good feelings and positive vibes coming out of West Virginia’s 88-87 come-from-behind win over No. 10 Texas Tech at the Coliseum on Monday.
But if sophomore guard Miles “Deuce” McBride’s bank shot with 5.9 seconds left didn’t go in, or if a fadeaway jumper from Texas Tech guard Mac McClung at the horn would have, it likely would’ve been a much different sentiment coming out of Monday.
While the win was certainly massive for the No. 11 Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12 Conference), there were still plenty of glaring things that need to be improved, and that wasn’t lost on players or coaches.
“We gave up 40-something points in the paint again,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We can’t do that. We just didn’t rebound the ball on the offensive end. We have just been standing watching. We haven’t really pursued the ball the way we normally pursue the ball. We have a lot of things to clean up. [We need to] get those things cleaned up and stop turning it over.
“You can’t miss that many free throws. We are missing front ends from guys who are good shooters that normally go to the free-throw line and make shots. And we have to be more consistent shooting the ball. We need to get more out of our post guys.”
Quite a laundry list of gripes, but all were valid.
WVU was just 16 for 27 from the free-throw line (57.6%). The Mountaineers forced only two Texas Tech turnovers while giving the ball away 12 times. The Red Raiders piled up 44 points in the paint compared to 28 for WVU, and the Mountaineers left several shooters open on the perimeter coming down the stretch, including McClung, who leads the Big 12 in scoring during league play.
More than anything, it’s those defensive lapses that have those in the WVU camp most concerned.
“Us only forcing them into two turnovers, that’s not what our identity is,” McBride said. “I think they got to a few more loose balls than we did. We probably could’ve stepped into the lane and taken a few more charges, but there’s other ways to win games and that’s how it is in the Big 12. You’ve just got to figure out those ways.”
The Mountaineers found one of those ways on Monday, and if it continues to do so, its shortcomings in certain areas may continue to stay under the radar.
Huggins touched on the performance of his post players of late, and with Oscar Tshiebwe long departed and Isaiah Cottrell long since injured, most of that means one man — junior forward Derek Culver.
It has been a bit of a struggle of late as Culver has fought injury issues. Culver played just 18 minutes on Monday, scoring 10 points and gathering nine rebounds. He has made just 12 of 32 shots from the floor in WVU’s last three games.
But Huggins is chalking some of it up to the team still trying to find its legs after the program was shut down 10 days due to COVID-19 protocols. Monday’s win was the team’s second game in three days since.
“I think the time off hurt our post guys more than it hurt anybody,” Huggins said. “[Junior forward] Emmitt [Matthews] gave us great minutes. He’s lost 18 pounds, I believe. We have to get him back. I don’t want to say healthy because he is healthy, but get some weight back and some strength back. [Freshman forward Jalen Bridges] is making shots for us. We just have to kind of get it going again. Get guys back in shape. We are not in very good shape. We struggled with wind with a lot of our guys. We have to substitute a lot because guys were out of wind, but if you go 15 days and you don’t run up and down, you will be tired.”
Perhaps most rewarding for West Virginia on Monday, aside from a pivotal league win, was prevailing in a close game against a highly ranked opponent, something that the Mountaineers had yet to do. That included close losses to No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 5 Texas and at No. 24 Oklahoma, three games the Mountaineers lost by a combined 11 points.
Whether that rugged opening stretch will start paying off consistently, time will tell. But Huggins said there is something to be said for his team’s early slate and how close it’s been to making some real noise nationally.
“For what anybody wants to say or think, we were a block-charge call away from having the ball down one against Gonzaga,” Huggins said. “People say what they want, the difference is we are not afraid to play people. Our schedule has been very good even though the teams we have brought in here, those guys are good. We have had good teams, and we haven’t brought in bad games. I think next year we probably should. This would be easier on my heart.”