West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins warned of changes coming to the No. 17 Mountaineers’ lineup when they took on Oklahoma State on Tuesday, and the veteran coach delivered.
Sophomore forward Derek Culver had been a fixture among WVU’s starting five this season, but when Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys came, he found himself parked on the bench as the contest began.
Culver is no stranger to a hard line from Huggins. The Youngstown, Ohio, product had been benched twice before Tuesday this season and sat out the first semester of his freshman season due to a Huggins-sanctioned suspension.
Each time Huggins has attempted to teach Culver a lesson, there appeared to be a lesson learned. Culver was not being punished for something that came away from the basketball court, but Tuesday — with West Virginia riding a three-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win — was no different.
“To be honest with you, I was fine with it,” Culver said. “I’m a team player first. Shuffling around the lineup, it wasn’t a thing where it was disciplinary. [Huggins] was just trying to plug in new things here and there, and I was all for it. If it helps better the team, we’re better for it. All I know is what I can control and when I get in the game I do the best I can do to help my team. I think I did that today.
“I wasn’t upset or anything like that. It was just kind of a little wake-up call. It was nothing bad. In the second half I came out and kind of capitalized on it.”
Culver came off the bench against Oklahoma State to score six points and grab 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of playing time, but more vital to West Virginia’s cause was the defense he played in the second half — which included two blocked shots — as the Cowboys went from a five-point lead at the break to an 18-point loss.
“You’re talking about a 6-foot-9, 270-pound guy who can sit down to stay in front of people,” Huggins said. “[Culver] makes them shoot over him and then, when he wants to be a shot-blocker, he can block shots.
“I think the first couple of shots he blocked got their attention a little bit. They were less eager to drive it at the rim after that.”
SMALL START BACKFIRES
The starting lineup Huggins went with Tuesday was smaller than what the Mountaineers usually go with, thanks to Culver’s absence.
When Oklahoma State took a 10-point lead midway through the first half and held on to a five-point lead at halftime, Huggins said he knew it was time go back to West Virginia’s old ways.
“We started small and that probably wasn’t the right thing to do, in hindsight,” Huggins said. “We were struggling so bad to score playing that bigger lineup but I thought the big lineup in the second half really saved us. Derek, Oscar [Tshiebwe] and Gabe [Osabuohien] all were good defensively and I think moving Jermaine [Haley] from guarding a forward out to guarding a guard, he did a great job of shutting off their penetration. When they did penetrate, Derek did a great job of blocking and changing shots.”
WVU only allowed 14 points in the second half Tuesday, and the Mountaineers out-rebounded the Cowboys 26-16 in the final 20 minutes. Defense and rebounding have been West Virginia’s bread and butter this season, and when the team got back to executing in those areas good results followed.
“It was a different lineup, we were trying to do different things and in hindsight that probably wasn’t the smart thing to do,” Huggins said. “After we changed lineups and we could do a better job of guarding, a better job of rebounding, we ran better offense.”