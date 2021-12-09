MORGANTOWN -- With a couple of big offensive rebounds and a few stops, West Virginia was slowly able to salt away a 56-53 win over No. 15 Connecticut Wednesday night in Morgantown.
But truth be told, the Mountaineers had several opportunities to do so earlier, and in a much less stressful fashion. Yet an abysmal performance at the free-throw line (12 for 27) by WVU helped keep UConn afloat until the bitter end.
With such a poor performance, the Mountaineers were fortunate to escape with a win at all. Afterward, even during a victorious press conference, the missed foul shots were a topic of discussion.
“I promise you, we’re shooting 100 [free throws] a day,” WVU guard Taz Sherman said. “It just wasn’t the day today.
“It’s fine. We’re going to fix it. We’re going to be a better ball club when we start making free throws.”
“There’s only one way you fix them and that’s go in and work on them,” WVU coach Bob Huggins added. “I think most of them will. They’ve got the greatest facilities in America. That place is open 24/7 for them and there’s six baskets in there.”
To Huggins, that’s where the leadership of the team will be tested. It wasn’t just one Mountaineer who struggled on Wednesday night. Every player who stepped to the line was plagued by misses. That included Sherman, usually one of the team’s most reliable foul shooters, who was just 4 for 7.
Although Wednesday night was especially painful, free-throw shooting has been a season-long shortcoming. After the UConn win, the Mountaineers are shooting just 61.2% for the season, which ranks 342nd out of 350 Division I teams.
As far as Huggins can tell, there’s nothing left for the players to do but to work themselves out of it. In order to do that, Huggins said it’s on some of the team’s more experienced players, such as Sherman, to drag the rest of the team into the gym.
“They know what they’ve go to do, and if they’re going to be what they portrayed what they’re going to be, they’ll get the rest of those guys in there,” Huggins said. “I think that’s been really good and what we’ve done really good here over the years is our older guys have said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, you’re going into the gym. You’re not hanging out here, you’re going to the gym.’
"That’s happened since I got here. I had a bunch of great guys to start with and my teams at Cincinnati were always that way. We didn’t always make them, but it wasn’t because they didn’t practice them.”
IN THE ZONE: Searching for defensive stops late, Huggins rewound the clock a bit defensively.
No, it didn’t come in the form of Press Virginia, but in the return of a 1-3-1 zone which seemed to catch the Huskies by surprise. UConn scored only two points in the final four minutes.
“We spent two days, just the small part of two days on it,” Huggins said. “I figured nobody’s seen it for two to three years, so give it a shot. I think we have the personnel to do it. [Senior center Dimon Carrigan] on top of it is really good, because he’s really long, and he’s hard to pass around or see over. [Senior forward] Gabe [Osabuohien] just eats everything up the middle. If you drive it up the middle, he’s going to stop it. It seemed like the right thing to do.”
While the Mountaineers got stops, they had to do so several times in the same possessions as the Huskies pounded the offensive glass for rebounds. That discrepancy, Huggins admitted, is one of the drawbacks of instituting the zone and something that will have to be cleaned up moving forward.
“They didn’t get good shots, the problem with it is you get more than one,” Huggins said. “But we’ll try to fix that as best we can.”
GABE FROM DOWNTOWN? For all of the good things Osabuohien did on Wednesday night, including pulling down a pivotal offensive rebound on a missed free throw from Sherman inside the final 20 seconds, he had his moments as well, including a rare and maligned 3-point attempt in the first half as the Mountaineers struggled to find offense.
Osabuohien’s big play late illustrated his ability to recover from mistakes, but in the wake of a win, Huggins was candid with his thoughts of the shot, one that sent Osabuohien to the bench for a while.
“I’m not sure I can say what I want to say,” Huggins said. “He knows better than to shoot the 3, I think he was frustrated -- one he was tired, two he was frustrated because he had just missed two free throws, and then we’re dumb enough to throw the ball to him thinking he might not shoot it. He knows better than that. If you’re going to shoot that, shoot it when we’re playing someone and we’re up 30 … and then let me take you out.”