During Big 12 Conference basketball media days a couple of weeks ago, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins came under a bit of national fire when he expressed his opinion in claiming that major conferences should break away from mid-majors and hold their own postseason tournament at the end of the year.
On Thursday, Huggins called into the Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt and hit on several topics, including those very comments.
When asked, he doubled down and elaborated on his prior statements.
“That’s what football does, right?” Huggins said, referring to Power Five and Group of Five conferences. “The only thing I can gather, athletic departments are in need of money. You have the few — I guess that’s why they’re called the ‘Blue Bloods’ — but the majority of schools don’t have the kind of budget they need.
“When you talk about having 75 rowers, a baseball team, two soccer teams, men and women ... it’s a lot of money, and what’s going on now is the NCAA is keeping all the money … or the majority of the money, I guess I shouldn’t say all.
“And everybody wants to say, ‘Oh, what about the smaller schools?’ Well, the smaller schools have their own tournament and the reality of it is, most likely those people are going to play one game and go home if it continues the way it is because that’s what happens. Every once in a while, somebody will make a shot falling down or make a three-quarter[-court] shot or whatever and they’ll win and hey, it’s exciting for a day and it gives you guys something to talk about for a day, day and a half and then you get on to the real deal when two high-level teams are playing each other. Why don’t we just let the high-level teams play each other and let the mid-majors and down play against each other?
“In my way of thinking, I think it would be great for the kids. They’d sincerely have something to shoot for and obtainable because it’s not obtainable now.”
COWBOYS DOWN: Huggins was also asked about another, current hot-button issue: Wednesday’s announcement that an appeal of an NCAA ruling by Big 12 member Oklahoma State had been denied, thus leaving the Cowboys with a postseason ban this year.
Former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans took bribes to influence players in 2016-2017, before current coach Mike Boynton had taken over the program. The NCAA ruled that the Cowboys would face a one-year postseason ban in June 2020, but with a lengthy appeal process, Oklahoma State was allowed to participate in the postseason last year.
Wednesday’s decision drew criticism from Stillwater, Oklahoma and beyond as other schools cited in the bribery scandal, which went much further than Evans, have yet to be punished or ruled upon.
On Thursday, Huggins weighed in.
“Obviously, you feel bad for the kids,” Huggins said. “They weren’t even there. But I think it’s vintage, it’s the kind of things that happen, [the NCAA punishes] people that had nothing to do with it and the people that did it, instigated it … very little happens to them if anything.
“[Cowboys guard] Isaac Likekele signed with Oklahoma State when that was going on I think and he’s a senior now and now he can’t play in the NCAA Tournament even though he didn’t do anything wrong? That’s rough.”
BUTLER’S TURN: Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, former WVU quarterback Major Harris will have his jersey retired, marking him the second former Mountaineer football player to be honored this season after Darryl Talley’s No. 90 was retired in a home game against Texas Tech.
Huggins was asked if he thought any men’s basketball player was worthy of such distinction, and without hesitation, he landed on former player Da’Sean Butler, who helped lead the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010. Butler was injured against Duke in the national semifinals, a game WVU lost 78-57.
“Obviously, Da’Sean,” Huggins said. “That’s going to be down the road I know a ways until he becomes eligible, but without a question, Da’Sean. What that guy did for this program is incredible, and all of us that were there on the bench think that if he hadn’t gotten hurt, [the Duke game] would’ve been a heck of a game.”
NO THOUGHTS ON RETIREMENT: Huggins signed a two-year contract extension with an option to continue or retire in the 2023-2024 season.
Huggins is 68 years old and is a new member of the 900-win club, which came in the team’s first-round victory over Morehead State in the NCAA Tournament last spring.
On Thursday, he was asked if he had thought about retirement.
“I very rarely think about things other than basketball,” Huggins deadpanned. “Unless it’s fishing.”