Finally, even in a 74-59 loss, West Virginia sophomore forward Jalen Bridges rediscovered his aggressiveness at Texas on Saturday.
Truth is, he didn’t have much choice.
Not with leading scorer Taz Sherman, who was one of three Mountaineers -- along with Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson -- sidelined under COVID-19 protocols for WVU’s Big 12 Conference opener.
With Sherman out, the now-No. 14 Longhorns were able to focus its nation-leading scoring defense on WVU guard Sean McNeil, leaving Bridges -- a capable but recently struggling shooter -- to take up the slack.
Out of necessity or not, Bridges did that, matching his season high with 18 points and breaking a string of eight straight games under double figures. With Sherman’s status, as well as that of Osabuohien and Johnson, unknown for this Saturday’s game against Kansas State in Morgantown, Bridges’ assertiveness could be more key than ever.
“Obviously, Taz, he puts the ball in the hoop at a very high level and without him, that’s a huge dropoff in our scoring,” Bridges said on Saturday. “So today I tried to take initiative and step up for my team, make plays and tried to be aggressive to the best of my abilities.”
The team’s need for a third scorer behind Sherman and McNeil has been one of the points most bemoaned by WVU coach Bob Huggins in recent weeks. Entering the season, Bridges was the logical candidate for that role.
But after averaging 10.8 points through the first four games, his average fell all the way down to 7.1 before scoring nine against Youngstown State just before Christmas and 18 in the team’s return to play on Saturday.
“I think he struggled because he wasn’t making shots and he spent time in the gym and he’s been making shots in practice and obviously made shots tonight,” Huggins said Saturday.
The thought of Bridges returning to scoring form is a tantalizing one for when Sherman returns, and it's one that like must become reality for the Mountaineers to compete in a Big 12 full of some of the country’s best defenses.
While Saturday’s game was obviously played under less-than-ideal circumstances, the takeaways could be vital for success down the road.
“I feel like this will give me a lot more confidence moving forward,” Bridges said. “Especially continuing in conference play. So, when Taz and Gabe and Kobe are all back, I feel like we’ll really get things rolling.”
OFFENSIVE ISSUES: In order to do so, WVU will certainly have to clean a few things up.
Ball-handling has been an issue at times in the early season and certainly was on Saturday as the Mountaineers turned it over 20 times.
But further magnifying those issues was the team’s inability to settle into offensive sets, something that’s plagued the squad sporadically, but seemingly never more than Saturday.
“We did not run offense, for whatever reason, I don’t know,” Huggins said. “We didn’t do it after a timeout when it was drawn up and shown to them. We’ve got a set that we run to start practice every single day, and you would think if they run it in practice every single day that you could put it in, and we put it in and they didn’t run it.”
Bridges added that in the team’s lack of offensive cohesion, the largest impact of the absence of Sherman and Osabuohien -- both seniors -- could be observed.
“Our offense got way more stagnant than it usually does,” Bridges admitted. “We had guys not knowing sets and stuff. With those two leaders out there, it’s a little easier because they’re directing traffic, telling guys to be here, to be there.”
TECHNICALLY SPEAKING: Bridges was assessed a technical foul after a dunk in the second half on Saturday. He appeared to do nothing more than tap his own head in an attempt to convey that he was fouled as well on the play.
Bridges was asked after the game if he had been given any explanation for the call and quickly put the issue to bed.
“No, I didn’t get an explanation, but that’s one of those plays you’ve got to take it and move on,” he said.
THWEATT TO PORTAL: WVU reserve forward Taj Thweatt entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday and will come off scholarship for this semester.
Thweatt played in just 12 games over 11/2 seasons for WVU, totaling 33 minutes while scoring seven points and collecting seven rebounds.
Thweatt had less playing time than any Mountaineer other than true freshman James Okonkwo.