At times this season, freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride has been the West Virginia University men’s basketball player you would most want with the ball in his hands when the Mountaineers need an important basket.
There were other times — more often in recent weeks — when McBride was just one of many WVU players who struggled to score at all.
So it goes sometimes with freshmen.
On Tuesday, with the Mountaineers reeling and in the middle of a three-game losing streak, McBride was back to his old ways and came off the bench to provide important buckets as WVU won 77-71 at Iowa State for just its second road win against a Big 12 team this season.
McBride scored 17 points and went a perfect 6 of 6 at the foul line against the Cyclones for his best performance since a 22-point effort on Jan. 11 against Texas Tech.
When West Virginia was riding high entering Big 12 play, McBride was the guard WVU depended on the most. In a win against then-No. 2 Ohio State, McBride at times carried the Mountaineers with 21 points against the Buckeyes.
“Like most freshmen, [McBride] has been a little bit up and down,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “He has to continue to work to get more consistent. But he was very good [in Tuesday’s win].”
If West Virginia’s trouble on the offensive end of the floor in recent weeks is as simple as the Mountaineers needing to make more shots, then Tuesday was certainly a step in the right direction. When WVU has been at its best it was not burning through bulbs on the scoreboard, but the Mountaineers were getting points when they needed them — often from McBride.
“Deuce made shots that day [against Ohio State],” Huggins said. “We flattened them out and said, ‘Go play, young fella.’ He made shots. We haven’t had anybody make shots like that since.”
COACHES CANCEL OUT?
There are many conferences with plenty of talented coaches around the country, but perhaps no league has as many top-tier coaches on its benches as the compacted 10-team Big 12.
Consider what Huggins has been up against over the last week of the regular season. Last Saturday he and the Mountaineers hosted Oklahoma, coached by Lon Kruger — a man with two years in the NBA who has led five schools to the NCAA tournament and been to the Final Four twice.
On Tuesday WVU faced Iowa State and coach Steve Prohm, who has been to the Sweet 16 and won the Big 12 tournament twice during his four seasons in Ames. On Saturday, West Virginia hosts Baylor and coach Scott Drew, who seems like a lock for the Big 12 Coach of the Year award and should be in the running for national honors as well.
That’s just the last week with no mention of Kansas’ Bill Self, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, TCU’s Jamie Dixon, Texas’ Shaka Smart, Kansas State’s Bruce Weber and Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton.
“If you think you’re going to come in and trick somebody, you’re not,” Huggins said. “If you think you’re going to come in and out-coach somebody, you’re not. I think, to a great degree, this is really a player’s league because I think the coaches kind of cancel each other out.”
HANGING TOUGH
West Virginia owned a 13-point lead at halftime Tuesday against Iowa State before the Cyclones jumped on the Mountaineers to open the second half.
ISU came all the way back to briefly take the lead from WVU, but the Mountaineers did not fade away and took control of the game back from Iowa State over the final 10 minutes to secure the win.
Taking the Cyclones’ best punch and getting back up off the mat is not something that would have happened just a few weeks ago, Huggins said.
“We let it slip away a little bit in the second half, but I think we did grow up a little bit,” Huggins said. “I think if this was two or three weeks ago we would not have come back after we fell behind. It was a good team effort from a lot of different guys. We were a little tougher today than what we have been.”