While missing free throws and struggling to rebound have been defining characteristics of this year’s West Virginia University basketball team, head coach Bob Huggins’ squad has exhibited another characteristic that might wind up being even more descriptive of its 2021 play — the ability to seemingly flip a switch and turn a second-half deficit into a win.
The latest example came in the Mountaineers’ 65-59 win over UAB on Saturday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and once again the turnaround was just as abrupt and shocking as West Virginia’s showing at the free-throw line and in protecting the ball for the first 30 minutes.
After committing 10 turnovers in the first half and going a hideous 8 for 17 from the line over the first 32 minutes of the game, the Mountaineers (10-1) began chipping away at UAB’s lead, which stood at 51-42.
From there, though, WVU made the game frenetic and chaotic, and UAB never recovered. WVU closed the game on a 23-8 run, with four of those Blazer scores a pair of lay-ups in the final 26 seconds.
The pivotal points came on Sean McNeil’s wrong-way leaning banker that drew West Virginia within one point, and Taz Sherman’s bloodless 3-pointer a minute and a half later that pushed the Mountaineer lead to four.
Defensively, WVU forced the Blazers into a number of rushed shots, three turnovers, and a missed dunk courtesy of a massive block by Kedrian Johnson at the rim.
“We’ve won a bunch that we probably shouldn’t have won,” Huggins admitted after yet another WVU comeback salvaged what looked like a desperate situation, if not an imminent defeat.
BIG OPTIONS: Searching for offense for much of the game with Sherman and McNeil struggling to get good shots, the Mountaineers tried to counter by getting an edge in rebounding, but the moves that were made in pursuit of each goal countered the other.
“We’re trying to put some offense in and you can’t rebound the ball," Huggins said. "We put in two bigs and we can rebound it better, and Pauly [Paulicap] played well, but we have to keep Pauly and Gabe [Osabuohien] out of foul trouble."
Osabuohien fouled out with nine rebounds in 26 minutes, while Paulicap had four fouls and four boards in just 16 minutes.
GREEN LIGHT FOR TAZ: Sherman had a shaky game with seven turnovers and a 5-of-14 shooting mark from the field, but his 3-pointer gave WVU the feeling it could win the game down the stretch.
“He has a green light for the rest of the year.,” Huggins noted. “But we have been playing him too long.”
CLUTCH AT THE LINE: West Virginia salvaged a 17-of-27 shooting performance at the free-throw line by going 9 of 10 over the final 2:38 of the game.
KEDY COMES THROUGH: Kedrian Johnson tied his career high with nine points, including four clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds. Johnson was 7 of 8 from the line in the game. It was his defense, though, that drew notice from Huggins, including the massive block that helped keep WVU’s lead at 55-54 with 2:38 to play.
“Kedy is as good an on-the-ball defender as there is in the country,” WVU’s head man noted after he held UAB’s Jordan Walker to a 6-of-20 shooting night from the field, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.