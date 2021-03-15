With its game time and location now set, West Virginia practiced in Morgantown on Monday before departing to the bubble of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis.
While the restrictions on the teams participating in the Big Dance won’t be quite as tight as those the NBA went through last season, they will be very close.
Every team will fly or bus to Indy via transportation organized by the NCAA. They will remain socially distanced on those flights and drives, and will not only wear face masks but also goggles during travel, and also when traveling from their hotel to their competition venues. All practices will take place at the Indiana Convention Center, which will have multiple courts and no overlapping practices.
WVU will stay in one of four hotels attached to the Convention Center, where each team will have a dedicated floor at its hotel, closed to access of anyone outside the 34-member team bubble. Enclosed walkways will keep the teams from going outside, but exercise and workout space will be provided. Meals will also be delivered to the teams, which will have their own socially distanced eating areas and meeting rooms to try to avoid any feelings of cabin fever — especially for those squads which have long tournament stays.
Once in the bubble, only a loss or a positive COVID test would provide a reason for an exit.
All members of each team’s 34-person party will wear Conexon contract tracing bracelets, which warn of too-close contact with others and can provide information on a player’s movements while traveling in case contact tracing becomes necessary.
Friendly skies
The assignment on whether a team would bus or fly was based on the distance from campus to Indianapolis. WVU was right on the border of that 350-mile limit, and fell inside or outside it, depending on how it was measured. By air, two different mapping tools put WVU a few miles inside that limit, but when measured by ground, it is more than 350 miles from campus to downtown Indianapolis.
Fortunately, the NCAA didn’t split hairs on this one, and WVU will fly to Indy.
Mountaineers galore
All three Division I schools with the Mountaineers nickname will be in the tournament. In addition to WVU, Appalachian State is in a First Four matchup with Norfolk State on Thursday, while Mount St. Mary’s is in another with Texas Southern.
Familiar surroundings
West Virginia will play its Friday night game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of its 2010 Final Four game against Duke, which produced the iconic moment of Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins cradling Da’Sean Butler after the star injured his knee in the latter stages of the game.
In this most different of seasons, Lucas Oil Stadium actually features two courts, named Unity and Equality. The Mountaineers will play on the Unity Court in the nightcap of three games at the venue.
Baylor opens Friday play against Hartford on the Unity court at 3:30 p.m., while Purdue faces North Texas on the Equality Court at 7:25 p.m. The NCAA announced that games would not be played simultaneously on the two courts, but any sort of delay, or an overtime or two, might cause an overlap in action when WVU tips off.
Lucas Oil Stadium is also connected by walkway to the Convention Center, so WVU may be able to simply walk to its game on Friday night.
Seeding situation
West Virginia’a No. 3 seed provides some historical positives and negatives. None of those have an effect on this year’s team, but they are interesting.
Only three No. 3 seeds since 1985 have lost their first conference tournament game and then proceeded to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament, headlined by Texas Tech. The Mountaineers knocked the Red Raiders out in the first round in the 2019 Big 12 tournament before the Red Raiders won five games in a row to get to the national title contest.
WVU was a No. 3 seed in 2016 when it was eliminated by Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA’s first round.
Whistleblower protections
NCAA Tournament officials will be in a stricter bubble than the players. The NCAA will use some 40% fewer refs for this year’s tournament, owing to constricted location of the event. They will have to pass the same testing protocols as the players, but cannot leave their assigned hotel other than to go to their games.
They will have separate, assigned transportation vehicles with one masked driver and one official per vehicle to avoid the potential of virus spread.