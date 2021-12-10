MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia's follow-up to its victory over No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday will come against an unusual opponent on a slightly unusual game day.
West Virginia (8-1) entertains Kent State (5-3) at the WVU Coliseum at 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s the Mountaineers’ only Sunday home game of the year, and will be just their second overall Sunday game this regular season, along with their Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic win over Clemson (66-59) on Nov. 21.
In scheduling the game, Kent State requested a Sunday slot because the Golden Flashes also played on Monday (a 73-58 loss to Towson) and Thursday (a 69-52 victory over Detroit Mercy) of this week, so Sunday allowed KSU a bit more spacing between games.
The Sunday tipoff also opened up a slot for the contest to be nationally televised, as ESPN2 will broadcast the matchup.
Just playing Kent State is unusual for the Mountaineers. Though the two universities are only separated by 167 miles, they have met just twice before on the basketball court -- a 65-54 victory for John Beilein’s WVU squad at Kent in the first round of the 2004 NIT and a 70-60 Golden Flash win in Morgantown early in the 2011-12 season.
Rob Senderoff was in his first season as Kent State’s head coach when he led the Golden Flashes to the upset at West Virginia in 2011, and a decade later he remains on the KSU bench, now sporting a 201-132 career record. Only he, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Gonzaga’s Mark Few can claim to have never suffered a losing season among current Division I head coaches with 10 or more years of service.
Senderhoff, who is a 1995 graduate of Albany, guided his team to a 15-8 mark last season and is trying to elevate KSU back to the 20-win plateau, which it has reached six times in the past 10 seasons, with a roster heavily reliant on transfers.
Kent State’s leading scorer, 6-foot-1 junior guard Sincere Carry (16.0 points and 5.3 assists per game) pumped in 750 career points in 63 games over the previous three years at Duquesne. He left the Dukes early in the 2020-21 campaign, though, and ultimately transferred to Kent State.
A native of Solon, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland, Carry is one of four transfers in the Golden Flashes’ starting lineup. Malique Jacobs, a 6-3 junior guard who is a product of Indian Hills (Fla.) Community College, is right behind Carry in the scoring column, averaging 13.7 points.
Justyn Hamilton (6-11 senior) and Tervell Beck (6-7 senior) also arrived at Kent State as transfers, having previously spent time at Temple and UNLV, respectively. Hamilton checks in with 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while Beck posts 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
“They’re good,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said of the Golden Flashes, against whom he holds an all-time 4-4 record. “They have five seniors. Sincere [Carry] has made a huge difference in their team. He’s a guy who can score it from anywhere. He’s a guy you have to pay attention to because he can make shots.
“Then they are big and athletic across the front line.”
LOOKING AHEAD: After hosting Kent State Sunday, the Mountaineers take five days off to concentrate on final exams at WVU. Then they travel to UAB (Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.) and come back to entertain Youngstown State on Dec. 22 before a holiday break.
When West Virginia returns to action after Christmas, it will jump into the Big 12 fray with a Jan. 1 clash at Texas followed two days later by a meeting at TCU.
With conference showdowns on the horizon, Huggins says his squad had better be ready for high-end talent game in and game out. He hopes his club can find consistent scoring from others besides just Taz Sherman (21.2 points per game) and Sean McNeil (12.5).
It will need that to be successful in a league that features four teams (No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Kansas, and No. 17 Iowa State) ranked in this week’s Associated Press top 25.
Sophomore forward Jalen Bridges (7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game) and redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell (4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game) are two Huggins would like to see break through on a consistent basis.
“It would be great if they both did,” said Huggins. “Jalen has to be more assertive.
“Isaiah is just not as physical as you need to be at this level yet. He will be. I don’t have any doubt whatsoever that he will be, and he wants to be, but he’s not yet.”
OLD PALS PASS: Huggins took time during his press conference Friday to reflect on a pair of friends who passed away recently.
Herb Jones, who was Cincinnati’s leading scorer and rebounder in 1990-91 and 1991-92 when Huggins was the Bearcats’ head coach, died at the age of 51 after battling cancer.
“I’ve said this many times before: Herb Jones is the guy responsible for bringing Cincinnati basketball back to national prominence,” said Huggins. “If he’s not THE best, he’s certainly one of the best guys I’ve coached -- unselfish, as good an athlete as I’ve ever been around. The stuff he did athletically was just off the chart.
“He was great with the guys. He loved Cincinnati, loved the city, and the city loved him.”
Russell Chapman also passed away last week, reportedly succumbing to cancer. Chapman was a teammate at West Virginia with Huggins during the 1975-76 and 1976-77 seasons. The 6-foot-7 forward, who was a native of Toledo, Ohio, and came to WVU after two years at Colorado Northwestern Junior College, scored 601 points and pulled down 327 rebounds in his time with the Mountaineers.
“Russ was a great teammate, a hard worker,” remembered Huggins. “He didn’t play in high school; he was on the team, but rarely played. He went to junior college and got better and better. I knew I always had a shooting partner after practice because Russ was going to stay and shoot with me. He really worked.
“Russ loved the game, loved West Virginia, loved the university,” continued Huggins. “He watched every game. He called me after the game and asked, ‘Why did so-and-so do this?’ He dissected every game. He was a Mountaineer.”