The West Virginia University men’s basketball team enters this week’s Big 12 tournament having for the most part struggled with the conference’s top teams so far this season.
The top three seeds this week in Kansas City, Missouri — No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Oklahoma — own a combined 5-1 record against the Mountaineers, with the one West Virginia win coming in the regular-season finale against the Bears.
If the Mountaineers are to win the Big 12 tournament this week, they will have to go through at least one of those teams to get there. WVU, the No. 6 seed, opens its postseason Thursday against No. 3 Oklahoma (approximately 9 p.m. on ESPN2).
Oklahoma whipped the Mountaineers in Norman during their first meeting this season before repeating that feat when the teams played on Feb. 29 in Morgantown.
The “Big 3” nickname gets used a lot in basketball, but it certainly applies to this season’s Oklahoma team with senior forwards Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and junior guard Austin Reaves accounting for 63 percent of the Sooners’ scoring and 55 percent of the team’s rebounds.
In the two meetings with WVU, Doolittle has led the way to both wins by averaging 23 points and nine rebounds against the Mountaineers while Manek has accounted 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game against West Virginia.
Reaves, thanks in large part to foul trouble in the first game against WVU, has been the outlier of the group that has not haunted the Mountaineers this season, but he has the ability to take over a game and almost single-handedly carry OU to wins — just ask TCU after his 41-point bomb in the regular-season finale in Fort Worth.
“When you look at the people that Baylor puts on the floor, you look at the people Kansas puts on the floor, and several others, OU’s trio is very very good,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Are they the best? It probably depends on the day.”
UK’s DE SOUSA READY FOR RETURN
With the NCAA tournament looming for several Big 12 teams following this week’s conference tournament, some teams might get creative with their rotations when it comes to figuring out the best way to put your best team on the floor but also conserve your energy for what you hope is a deep postseason run.
Kansas is certainly one of those teams. With the Jayhawks set for a possible No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, coach Bill Self said KU would like to go deeper into its bench this week in Kansas City if possible.
Kansas’ depth received some help recently with the return of Silvio De Sousa from a suspension for his role in a brawl this season against Kansas State. De Sousa was forced to sit out 12 games and was available for KU’s last game against Texas Tech but did not play. Self said spectators are likely to see De Sousa and Tristian Enaruana in the lineup at times at the Sprint Center and going forward.
“I’d like to for sure be able to play them both, Tristan more and play Silvio for sure,” Self said. “I do hope that is the case. I will not make any bold predictions. I think that would be best for our team. I think you could probably at least anticipate us attempting to do that.”
POINT PROBLEMS FOR IOWA STATE
Iowa State enters this week as the defending Big 12 tournament champion, but the Cyclones face a tall task in an attempt to win it again.
Sophomore standout Tyrese Haliburton was lost for the season with a wrist injury in February and ISU has struggled to replace his production at point guard since.
Now, with the postseason set to begin this week, Iowa State could have to dig down to the fourth or even fifth spot on its depth chart to get a point guard on the floor. Rasir Bolton filled in at the point after Haliburton got hurt, but was still going through concussion protocol testing Monday and his status for this week was unknown.
Botlon’s backup, Prentiss Nixon, sprained an ankle in Saturday’s loss at Kansas State and his status for this week is also unknown. That could mean point-guard duties for ISU fall to freshman Tre Jackson, a childhood friend of former Murray State standout and current NBA rookie Ja Morant.
What is known is the Cyclones are in a bad spot when it comes to putting a point guard on the floor right now. Both Bolton and Nixon sat out during Monday’s practice and were expected to be re-evaluated Tuesday ahead of ISU’s Wednesday’s tournament game against Oklahoma State.
“I’d kind of put both at questionable for Wednesday right now,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.