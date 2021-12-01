MORGANTOWN -- Leading by as many as 29 points in the late going of Tuesday’s 74-55 win over Bellarmine, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins finally had an opportunity to go deep into his bench and find playing time for some of the team’s reserves.
As for the results of that venture? Well, for Huggins, it certainly left a bit to be desired as the Knights ended the contest on a 10-0 run.
“I didn’t see much value in it at all,” Huggins said. “I think they have to understand that in this program, you earn playing time. You earn positions, you’re not handed them. I thought we had some guys I thought were really getting better in practice, significantly better as practice went along, and their performance was … to say disappointing is probably not strong enough. You get an opportunity, you want to make the most of your opportunity and we certainly didn’t do that.
"We were up 29 and we end up winning by 19. I think they were [minus-10]. How do I put you guys in the game again?”
One of those players who found his way to the floor late was sophomore center Seny N’Diaye, who appeared in 14 games last season but played for just the second time this season on Tuesday.
At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, the former standout at Huntington Prep could eventually be a viable solution for WVU’s deficiencies on the glass. Even in just five minutes of work, N’Diaye pulled down three offensive rebounds on Tuesday.
And though Tuesday’s game didn’t go as well as Huggins might have hoped in the late going, he said that N’Diaye could be a player the Mountaineers need to come along, and quickly.
“We were all really excited about Seny’s improvement,” Huggins said. “He was really coming along, but as soon as you turn the lights on, a lot of guys, they change. You can’t blame them. It was the first time really he’s been in a game for any length of time, but we’ve got to get him better and that’s on us because he’s willing.
“You just can’t put those guys in there and have them go down [10 points]. That’s not doing anybody any good.”
COTTRELL'S GROWING PAINS: Speaking of bigs who are trying to develop, starting center Isaiah Cottrell has seen mixed results over the course of the season’s first seven games.
A year ago, as a true freshman, Cottrell earned playing time early in the season before suffering an Achilles’ heel injury in the team’s 10th game, sidelining him for the rest of the year.
In some respects, Huggins said Cottrell is undergoing some of the early growing pains a freshman would have since the majority of his freshman season was spent in a boot, looking on from the bench. While Cottrell’s outside-shot-making ability is a factor that sets him apart, Huggins said Cottrell is still very much developing.
“Quite frankly he hasn’t rebounded the ball, but he’s used to just being able to stand there and reach over top of people or rebound the ball without being very sound fundamentally and keeping people on his back,” Huggins said, referencing Cottrell’s athletic advantages at the high school level.” He’s getting too far, too close to the rim and then having a guy on his back to where he can’t reach back to get the ball.
“The good thing is, they’re good guys. They really are. They mean well, they just don’t obviously know what they’re doing yet.”
DEPTH DOWN LOW: While Cottrell is still finding his feet, Huggins has continued to get solid minutes out of Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap when Cottrell heads to the bench.
Both were graduate transfers in the offseason, with Paulicap coming over from DePaul and Carrigan arriving from Florida International. On Tuesday, the two combined for 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 21 minutes.
Should Cottrell continue to grow, it could lead to West Virginia flourishing in the post, an area thought to be a question mark with the exit of Derek Culver after last season. If it continues to be a committee, Huggins likes the way all three bring something unique to the table.
“I think one of them is physical enough [Paulicap] and one is long enough [Carrigan] to be able to change shots and block shots and then Isaiah is a guy who can come in and make shots,” Huggins said. “He didn’t today, but he’s a very capable shot maker. So, you’ve got kind of a three-headed monster. All of them can do something productive and I think they can do that in the Big 12. Absolutely.”