Gabe Osabuohien probably isn’t going to strike much fear into West Virginia’s opponents this season with his scoring ability, but that might not matter much.
Other than points, what Osabuohien has brought a little bit of everything else to the Mountaineers this season — especially in a pair of lopsided wins last week — and the Arkansas transfer is starting to become a key piece of the rotation for the newly-ranked No. 25 Mountaineers.
West Virginia (9-1) beat visiting Austin Peay by 31 points followed by a 25-point win against Nicholls at the Coliseum last week to jump back into the AP rankings for the first time this season, with Osabuohien playing his two best games of the season in a very unassuming fashion.
The Arkansas transfer finished the Austin Peay game with just two points, but filled up the statistics sheet otherwise with three rebounds, five assists and two steals. In the win against Nicholls he did not score a point but chipped in with six rebounds and five assists.
The Mountaineers have dynamic front-court players in sophomore forward Derek Culver and freshman standout Oscar Tshiebwe, but Osabuohien — a junior from Toronto, Ontario listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds — brings a different skill set to the high post for West Virginia.
Osabuohien played two seasons at Arkansas under current St. John’s coach Mike Anderson, but when Anderson left the Razorbacks, Osabuohien was left looking for a new basketball home. He enjoyed the chaotic style of play at Arkansas under Anderson, so Huggins and West Virginia were a good fit.
“West Virginia has a knack for being the hardest-playing team for 40 minutes,” Osabuohien said after the Austin Peay game last week. “That’s definitely where I wanted to fit in.”
Huggins has praised Culver’s ability to pass the ball as a big man recently. And though he’s not quite as big, Osabuohein is not far behind Culver in that department. WVU has five players with double-digit assists this season — two of them are Culver (16) and Osabuohien (15).
The veteran West Virginia coach said he thinks Osabuohien can be a very good passer for the Mountaineers. He’s just not there yet.
“I have been a good passer,” Osabuohien said. “It’s something I like to take pride in and I’m definitely looking for other shots before mine. It’s just being a smart player and knowing my strengths and weaknesses.”
Osabuohien did not arrive at WVU until the summer, and when the season began he had to sit out the first four games as mandated by the NCAA. He said despite his late arrival to the program and having to sit out the first few games, he was able to fit in with this group fast.
Getting the chance to watch from the bench, however, did give Osabuohien the opportunity to scout his own team and see where he thought his particular skill set could be best utilized.
“Definitely, I’m getting my legs under me,” Osabuohien said. “Until I played, they were undefeated. So me sitting down and watching, I had to see where I could come in and help at. I feel I can be the unselfish, hard-working defensive guy, so that’s what I’m trying to be in my role.”
COMPUTERS, POLLSTERS LIKE WVU
West Virginia’s appearance at No. 25 in this week’s AP Top 25 is significant for a few reasons.
WVU is in the AP poll for the 100th week under Huggins and the 234th week in program history. It is the first time West Virginia has been ranked by AP voters since the 2018 preseason poll.
The Mountaineers appeared on 25 ballots this week and were voted as high as No. 20 by Doug Doughty of the Roanoke Times.
The rankings that play into the postseason, however, have WVU higher than that. The first batch of NET ratings — used to help determine a team’s NCAA tournament fate — were released Monday morning with West Virginia coming in at No. 12 overall and No. 9 in Strength of Schedule. The NET ratings are supposed to be updated each day from now through the end of the college basketball season.