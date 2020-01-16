As the West Virginia University men’s basketball team was busy putting a beating on visiting TCU on Tuesday, there were many moments where the Coliseum crowd got loud.
Perhaps the loudest moment, however, came at an odd time.
During a stop in play, WVU coach Bob Huggins made some substitutions midway through the second half. As junior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who finished with just three points but had yet to score, came to the bench the Mountaineers fans greeting him with a standing ovation.
To understand why a crowd of more than 11,000 people would stand in appreciation of what Osabuohien does for No. 12 West Virginia (14-2, 3-1 Big 12), you have to look deeper than just his point production. If the Mountaineers need some dirty work done, the former Arkansas Razorback has been their guy.
Need someone to step in and take a charge? Gabe will do it. Loose ball? Gabe is on the floor fighting for possession. Does the other team have a player who requires extra attention on the defensive end? You can find Osabuohien inside his jersey.
The list goes on. Osabuohien has a team-high 80 deflections and has been on the business end of 12 charges so far this season.
“[Osabuohien] is always looking to dive on the floor, go for loose balls, rebound, communicate between the point guard and the bigs,” West Virginia sophomore forward Derek Culver said after Tuesday’s win against the Horned Frogs. “It is never about himself. It’s always about someone else.”
Rewind to the end of the first half Tuesday, when Osabuohien hustled in an attempt to take a charge as time wound down toward halftime. TCU was called for traveling before the charge took place, and Osabuohien jumped up to plead his case with the officials, much to the delight of the Coliseum crowd.
“I have not experienced the whole crowd cheering for a defensive stop and stuff like that,” Osabuohien said. “It’s amazing just to know the culture [here]. ‘West Virginia’ is being tough and playing tough. To come in and do that, it’s amazing.”
McNEIL BUSTS SLUMP
Junior college transfer and 3-point specialist Sean McNeil did not get off to a very good start to the 2020 portion of West Virginia’s schedule.
The Kentucky native was brought in by Huggins during the offseason because the Mountaineers needed shooters, and while McNeil’s play has been up and down so far in his short WVU career, it had been all down since the calendar flipped.
Against Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, McNeil attempted a combined total of seven shots and missed them all. Tuesday against TCU he missed the first two shots he took, but then he knocked down a 3-pointer late in the first half and finished the game’s first 20 minutes with eight points — all from the field.
“The weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders when that first one went down,” McNeil said. “I’ve obviously been struggling to shoot the ball lately. Nobody quit throwing me the ball and nobody quit looking for me. Everybody told me to keep shooting — shooters continue to shoot. That’s what I did, and eventually they fell.”
If West Virginia has had an Achilles heel this season, it has been the Mountaineers’ ability to consistently shoot the ball from distance. When McNeil is able to put the ball in the basket, WVU becomes a pretty tough team to beat.
“When he’s making shots, we’re a different team,” Huggins said.