After scoring a game-high 18 points and hitting five crucial free throws down the stretch, everyone, including West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins, was fairly pleased with Taz Sherman’s performance in a 76-72 win over Iowa State on Tuesday.
But if Sherman had one critic after the game, he knew who it would be — his own mother.
“I think I missed one today, I’m pretty sure my mom is going to send me a text after,” Sherman said after going 7 for 8 from the line. “My mom, she’s definitely going to text me about that missed free throw that I had. She texted me about the three missed free throws I had last game because that was very unusual. She will definitely send me a message. I’m pretty sure I’m going to get one right after this.”
In reality, Sherman’s mother took an even more public approach, taking to Twitter after the game and tweeting, “He knows me very well. We don’t miss FT’s.”
Though it does occasionally happen, it’s not often with Sherman hitting foul shots at an 84.5% clip (49 for 58) for the season. On a team that has had its struggles hitting free throws, both historically and this season, Sherman is about as reliable as any Mountaineer. Huggins took that a step further, calling Sherman the team’s “best guy under pressure.”
Sherman said his prowess at the line has been a lifelong strength, especially in the junior college ranks at Collin College as a sophomore. He finished 14th at the juco level as a sophomore, hitting 87.5% of his free throws.
So, when Iowa State took a timeout in between two free throw attempts with 6.4 seconds left on Tuesday, with Sherman needing the second to put WVU up by two possessions, he was unfazed, saying calmness in pressure spots is a mentality.
“I’ve been a pretty good free throw shooter my whole life,” Sherman said. “They tried to ice me and I just stay calm in situations like that. I just shoot my same type of shot. I don’t really feel nerves when I’m at the free-throw line like that, I just treat it like a mid-game free throw instead of like an ‘Oh-I-have-to-make-this-to-secure-the-win’ free throw. That’s how some people get nervous and that’s how some people miss.”
While Sherman hit the big shots, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien came up with the big stops, having a major role in denying Iowa State on two possessions inside the final minute.
Osabuohien has long since earned the reputation of the team’s defensive stopper, and he lived up to that in crunch time Tuesday, arguably the game’s two biggest plays. This despite Osabuohien finishing without a shot attempt and playing only 13 minutes.
But it’s that kind of selflessness that has earned Osabuohien favor with his coaches and teammates.
“When I’m watching Gabe play, nothing really catches my eye anymore, I just expect him to go out there and play defense, take charges and get scrap buckets because that’s just the type of guy he is,” junior forward Emmitt Matthews said. “He has a defensive mix tape. When you see a guy that has a defensive mix tape, there’s not many of those guys out there and I think there’s only one other I’ve seen other than him.”
One could fairly easily put together a highlight reel of Osabuohien’s exploits on the defensive end, yet it hasn’t quite rubbed off on the rest of the team. In fact, on a radio interview after Tuesday’s game, Huggins said, “this is the worst defensive team I’ve ever had. Ever.”
Huggins has gone on record over the past week, saying his team’s defensive woes are about effort and caring. He doubled down on that yet again on Tuesday.
“I think you have to care,” Huggins said. “I think you have to care about your man scoring on you. I think you have to care about not helping your teammate by not making a rotation. I think you have to care about not blocking someone out.
“All the years I’ve done this, all the years I’ve coached guys — and it’s not just defense, it’s everything.”
When asked about one phase of that in particular — the team’s struggle against dribble penetration and ball screens — Osabuohien agreed, echoing Huggins’ sentiments.
“We practice it every day, it’s just about going out there and executing,” Osabuohien said. “Coach Huggins, he instills in us how to guard ball screens, we work on it every day, it’s just a matter of the want to do it and how consistent are we with doing it.
“It’s really the want to play hard, to do it 24/7 and not just do it when we want to.”
On Thursday, WVU announced another capacity increase to 2,800 (20%) for Mountaineer athletic events in the Coliseum, beginning with the men’s basketball game against Oklahoma on Feb. 13.
WVU first allowed fans in last Saturday with a cap of 1,000 spectators for the Florida game. That number was raised to 1,500 this Saturday when Kansas visits the Coliseum.
“I want to thank University, local and state officials for their efforts in determining the capacity at our events in the Coliseum,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said. “We will continue to monitor the pandemic and make appropriate changes if necessary. However, this is positive news for our fans and teams as we continue to trend in the right direction while maintaining priority for the health and safety of all involved.”
There will be no public sale of tickets, with priority going to family and guests of players and coaches as well as a limited number of students and fans.
The Big 12 Conference announced three scheduling adjustments on Thursday, one of which affects WVU.
The Mountaineers’ scheduled game at TCU, originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23 with the contest starting at 7 p.m. Also on Feb. 23, Kansas will play at Texas at 9 p.m. in a game that was also originally slated for Feb. 22.
A game pitting Texas Tech at Oklahoma State that was originally scheduled for Feb. 23 has been moved ahead a day to Feb. 22.