Bob Huggins thought this West Virginia University men’s basketball team would be able to shoot the ball well this season, but the veteran coach was wrong.
WVU was able to thrive despite its poor shooting through non-conference play and the first half of its Big 12 schedule, but now with three games remaining before next month’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, the Mountaineers are missing shots and losing games at an alarming rate.
West Virginia has lost five of its last six games and has not won on the road since early January at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers have made less than half of their shot attempts in each of the last three games, and over the same span own a 7-of-44 mark from 3-point range, with three of those — the only three 3-pointers West Virginia made in Monday’s 67-57 loss at Texas — coming from sophomore guard Sean McNeil.
The foul line has been equally problematic for WVU. The Mountaineers were much better than usual in last week’s win at home against Oklahoma State, making 17 of 26 free throw attempts, but still not good. Since then, West Virginia went 8 of 15 in a loss at TCU and 10 of 21 Monday at Texas.
“Make a free throw,” Huggins said during a postgame radio interview Monday. “Make an open shot. We had open shots. I’ve told them from Day 1 — all this ‘We want to go to the Final Four’ — listen, let me tell you about the Final Four. If you have an open shot, you better make it because you’re not going to get very many.
“We had no business beating Kentucky [to get to the Final Four in 2010] except we made every open shot. We didn’t miss open shots. That’s what it’s about. You only get so many. When you play quality teams they’re not going to give you easy stuff. You’re going to have to earn what you get. We can’t make open shots. I can’t tell you why.”
The veteran coach did, however, have a hunch.
“I don’t think they’ve been in the gym as much as they used to be,” Huggins said. “I think a lot of it is probably my fault. All of a sudden I hear about saving their legs, saving their legs, saving their legs — those kinds of things of which I used to ignore, and probably I should now. We practiced four hours at Cincinnati — four hours — every day. There were no days off. There were no mandatory days off, there were no days off. We went in every day. They never complained about not having any legs.”
WVU WOMEN STRUGGLE TOO
Not to be outdone by the men’s team unraveling down the stretch this season, the WVU women’s team has also had a hard time winning games lately.
The latest loss for Mike Carey’s Mountaineers came Monday against No. 2 Baylor, which walloped West Virginia 64-39 at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
WVU appeared in the Associated Press Top 25 late last month with a 13-3 record at the time. Currently, Carey and the Mountaineers are 16-10 with a 6-9 record in Big 12 play after just three wins in their last 12 games.
Like the men’s team, the WVU women can play some defense, with the Mountaineers second among Big 12 teams at 60.38 points allowed per game. Also like the men’s team, however, the WVU women have been bad on the other end. West Virginia ranks last in the conference at 63.96 points scored per game.
In Monday’s loss to Baylor, the WVU women went 13 of 55 on field goal attempts en route to scoring a season low in points.
“We weren’t hitting any shots,” Carey said after Monday’s game. “Why aren’t we moving the ball around and making them move? That’s just understanding basketball and understanding how to play the game.”