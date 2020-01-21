Prior to Monday, the whispers had gotten louder around the West Virginia University men’s basketball team.
The No. 14 Mountaineers were coming off an embarrassing loss at Kansas State, and many — both in the media and among the more vocal fans on social media — were wondering aloud if it was time for Bob Huggins to make some changes in his lineup.
Specifically, the questions about starting positions and playing time were mostly aimed at sophomore Jordan McCabe, Emmitt Matthews and senior Jermaine Haley.
After Monday’s game, a 97-59 dismantling of visiting Texas, most of those questions — for now at least — are things of the past.
McCabe, Matthews and Haley combined to scored West Virginia’s first 13 points against Texas and by the end of the game had combined to hit on 10 of 20 shot attempts for a combined total of 30 points to go with five assists and 15 rebounds among the three.
“I was just playing,” McCabe said after the game. “I wasn’t looking over my shoulder. I just had to continue to keep the confidence that got me to the place that I’m at, and I let my teammates pretty much do the rest. Seriously — they make the game really easy for you.”
Matthews’ slump had been especially noticeable after how the Tacoma, Washington native had played so well early in the season for WVU. During interviews in recent weeks, Huggins maintained that he never lost confidence in Matthews and it would only be a matter of time before he was back to his old ways.
Monday was not quite that, but it was certainly a step in the right direction for the sophomore. He made a 3-pointer early in the first half, and when asked about it he cut off the reporter’s questions.
“It’s over,” Matthews said of the slump. “If you’re a shooter here, you’re going to shoot the ball. That’s how [Huggins] is. Even when I’d come out, he would tell me to keep shooting the ball. He doesn’t care if I’m missing shots. he wants me to shoot out of the slump, and I think I’m back.”
HUNTING SEASON
The sight of West Virginia taking Texas behind the woodshed on Monday was enough to make one wonder just what in the world happened to the Mountaineers over the weekend at K-State.
McCabe said it was simple. Against the Wildcats, WVU was complacent. Against Texas, that was not the case.
“We were the hunters tonight, we weren’t the hunted,” McCabe said. “At Kansas State we were the hunted, and we’re always going to be a hunted team with a target on our backs, whatever you want to call it, with the position we put ourselves in with the rankings and all of that.
“But even as the hunted we have to come out as the aggressor. We didn’t do that at K-State and it’s kind of a flip-flop story — everything went right for them and everything went wrong for us. Tonight we were hunters, and we need to stay that way.”
It was hard not to think back to last season, when West Virginia watched a large lead slip away at Kansas State before the Mountaineers’ season spiraled out of control and losses piled up. McCabe said for the players who were around for that, they knew a loss at K-State couldn’t ruin their season for a second time in as many years.
“You learn from what happened last year and you don’t let it happen again,” McCabe said. “You’re worried that a slide, like we could start with K-State last year — we’re up 21 at the half then we lose that one at K-State, then the slide starts. So, I think our returners, which we knew were going to be important in various ways, had to recognize and vocalize the fact that, hey, this isn’t a joke. This comes quick and you can work really, really hard for something and it can be gone really fast if you let it, especially in this league.
“We’re happy to get out of here with a win and I think we opened some eyes tonight.”