INDIANAPOLIS — In the old Big East Conference days, perhaps Sunday’s matchup with Syracuse would have been a little easier. At least West Virginia’s players would have had some experience going against Jim Boeheim’s vaunted 2-3 defense.
But with just a day to watch film and try to cobble a game plan together, that zone wreaked havoc on WVU’s offense, especially early as the Orange built a 14-point lead. By the time the Mountaineers clawed all the way back, they didn’t have the energy to finish the job.
It all culminated in a 75-72 win for 11th-seeded Syracuse as the Orange (18-9) punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, Syracuse handed third-seeded West Virginia yet another bitterly close loss to ponder over the offseason.
Like any game, there were numerous key moments and a plethora of stats that helped tell the story. At the end of the day, the difference in shooting percentage — Syracuse shot 51.9% and West Virginia 37.1% — is the one that leapt off the box score.
And so, one day just wasn’t enough for the Mountaineers to be ready for the zone, one that WVU coach Bob Huggins said became more potent throughout this season as Syracuse’s players grew together.
“He’s got good players, he’s had good players, it just took some time for them to jell together,” Huggins said. “I think it took some time to understand what he was asking them to do. You don’t just roll out of bed and play 2-3 zone the way they do. He’s the best that’s ever coached the 2-3 zone and they’re the best to ever play it. Everybody wants it to happen like right now and it doesn’t work like that. He did a terrific job.”
The loss dropped Huggins to 1-6 against Syracuse as West Virginia’s coach. It was the 51st meeting between the schools, the first ever in the NCAA Tournament and the first since 2012.
Close games define season
Sunday’s second-round defeat was the 10th and final loss for the Mountaineers (19-10) in the 2020-21 season, and nine of them came by five points or fewer, a pattern that lasted the whole season.
The season was full of second-half drama, and WVU had its bright spots as well, including 19-point come-from-behind victories at Oklahoma State and at Texas.
There was no reason to think that the Mountaineers weren’t in the process of yet another nail-biting rally when they took their first lead with 9:47 remaining on a Sean McNeil 3-pointer, one that capped an 18-6 WVU run. But immediately after, the momentum turned again as Syracuse went on an 18-6 spurt of its own, finally building a lead from which West Virginia couldn’t recover.
Huggins blamed defensive lapses on the game-deciding run, and likely the energy West Virginia was forced to expend in rallying for 30 minutes was significant. While a never-say-die demeanor is a positive trait to have as a team, it has made the defeats even more gut-wrenching, none more so than Sunday’s season capper.
“I thought that when we got over the hump there and took the lead we wouldn’t look back,” McNeil said. “But they’re a good team, credit to them. They’ve got guys that can shoot and score the ball.
“It’s heartbreaking. We were down 14 or 16, cut it to four, two there for a while and finally get over the hump and they took it back and I don’t know if they ever looked back when they got the lead there. It’s extremely upsetting.”
Appreciation for Osabuohien
After junior forward Derek Culver struggled mightily in the team’s opening-round win over 14th-seeded Morehead State Friday, Huggins thought his post player would come back and have a big game against Syracuse on Sunday.
It just didn’t happen.
Culver, who was a walking double-double over the first half of the season, ended his junior year with a seven-point, three-rebound performance against the Orange that including a mark of 2 for 9 shooting and just six minutes in the second half.
The 6-foot-10 Culver was a focal point early as the Mountaineers continued to look inside, yet the shots just didn’t fall. Culver was 1 for 7 in the opening half and it was senior forward Gabe Osabuohien who found himself in the game through most of the stretch run in the second half.
But Osabuohien had become accustomed to being on the floor late in games in recent weeks. The Mountaineers’ lone defensive ace on a team that struggled to find stops throughout most of the season, Osabuohien endeared himself to the fan base and carved out quite a role for himself on this squad.
If Osabuohien decides not to accept the NCAA’s extended extra year of eligibility, and should the game against Syracuse be his final one in a Mountaineer uniform, Huggins hopes his importance to what WVU was able to achieve this season is noted and remembered.
“It’s hard for most people to appreciate everything he does,” Huggins said. “He keeps balls alive for us, he stops penetration, we’ve had a hard time all year staying in front of our man and Gabe really does a great job of stopping penetration. He’s the key to our defense. He’s the last resort. He does a lot of things. We’re not near as good a basketball team without him.”