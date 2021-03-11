KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Virginia junior forward Derek Culver had his hands on his knees as often as they were in the air on Thursday.
Forced into 30 minutes of battling Oklahoma State’s bigs while he battled illness at the same time, Culver gutted out 11 points and nine rebounds Thursday afternoon against the Cowboys.
The Mountaineers finished on the short end of a 72-69 decision in the Big 12 Conference quarterfinals at the T-Mobile Center, coming close to giving Culver the WVU version of Michael Jordan’s famed flu game in the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz in 1997.
No, West Virginia didn’t earn a win, but Culver earned the respect of his teammates and coaches.
“He obviously was not feeling himself,” sophomore point guard Deuce McBride said. “But he’s a warrior. He’s one of our toughest guys on the team, he’s one of the leaders, he’s been around — we’re thankful he was able to even step on the court today. Some of the things he was going through off the court, feeling sick-wise, but he’s going to keep battling through and he battled with us.”
The tough situation was made even worse when forward Gabe Osabuohien immediately found foul trouble and could never get out of it. He played just eight minutes.
WVU coach Bob Huggins also brought in freshman center Seny Ndiaye but he was relatively ineffective, leaving Huggins no choice but to bring Culver in and keep him in. He said that compromised the team as a whole and, despite the loss, took it upon himself to praise his team before signing off a Zoom call after the game.
“We can sit here and talk about this and that, how ‘bout the effort that our guys gave?” Huggins posed. “Derek wasn’t Derek, fellas. When we had him in there a lot of times we played four-against-five because he couldn’t breathe. And then Gabe gets in foul trouble, so now the biggest guy on the floor for us is [6-7, 215-pound junior forward] Emmitt [Matthews]. I thought our guys gave a great effort.”
Recipe for disaster
A 21-3 Oklahoma State run midway through the second half, one that turned WVU’s eight-point lead into a 10-point deficit, was certainly an outlier in terms of the Mountaineers’ overall defensive execution.
In that stretch were five second-chance points for Oklahoma State and three costly WVU turnovers, coinciding with a Mountaineer offense that turned ice cold, going 1 for 7 from the floor. It was a recipe for disaster, and that’s exactly what came to fruition.
It wasn’t all that unlike other stretches this season in which West Virginia hit a wall seemingly out of nowhere. Is there any explanation?
“I’m not real sure, honestly,” McBride said. “I think you don’t even think about it sometimes. It’s just that one play adds up and I think that comes to me as a leader, noticing that one play after the other, if we didn’t get a good shot, we’ve got to come down the third time and get a good shot.”
Senior guard Taz Sherman also doesn’t understand why those lapses have come, but he agreed with McBride that it was more on the Mountaineers than it was on any changes the Cowboys made.
“I feel like they were doing the same thing in the first half as they were in the second half, it’s just that we were, including me, just careless with the ball at times,” Sherman said. “Not having two hands on the ball when making a pass just in case they jumped the passing lane and you’ve got to bring the ball back.
“It was more on us and what we didn’t do to prevent the turnovers.”
Beat up on the boards
Oklahoma State’s big run was certainly a game changer, but so was a 45-32 rebounding advantage for the Cowboys, made worse by Culver’s health limitations and Osabuohien’s foul troubles. That led to a 16-10 advantage in second-chance points for Oklahoma State, which on the surface isn’t massive. But in a three-point game, every point is significant.
The situation in the post was one thing, but afterward, McBride said he and the guards had to take some responsibility as well.
“Throughout the game we missed block-out assignments,” McBride said. “Us as guards, it’s our jobs to get long rebounds and we’ve got to make sure we don’t leak out and go help the bigs. It can’t just be one guy rebounding versus four other guys.”
McBride’s moment
While the game ultimately ended in disappointment for McBride, he came up with a stretch in the first half that will be hard to top.
With under 30 seconds remaining on the first-half clock and Oklahoma State likely holding for the last shot, McBride picked the pocket of Cowboys freshman guard Cade Cunningham, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and drove in for a layup to put WVU up four.
Then, once Oklahoma State got the ball back across midcourt, McBride picked off a pass and raced down the court, registering a thunderous one-handed dunk with Cunningham draped on his back as the horn sounded.
At the time it was a monstrous momentum shift, giving WVU a 36-30 lead at the break. After the game, with the disappointment of the moment setting in, McBride was modest about his two steals and scores.
“First one I just made a play, wanted to keep applying pressure,” McBride said. “Even though I knew they were going to try and take the last shot, I didn’t want them to get comfortable.
“The second one, our freshman Taj Thweatt came in and made a big play. He kept his guy over there and played really good defense and I was able to come around, read his eyes and made a play.”