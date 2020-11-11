West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Seth Wilson to a national letter of intent for the 2021-22 academic year.
Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound combo guard from Lorain, Ohio, where he is in his senior year at Lorain High, playing for coach John Rositano. Last season, Wilson led Lorain to the OHSAA district championship before falling to St. Edward High in the OHSAA regional semifinal. For the season, Wilson averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game.
“Seth is an outstanding shooter, who comes from a high school with great basketball tradition that has produced many high-level Division I players,” Huggins said. “He gives us great versatility and can play at point guard or move to the wing with his shooting ability. Seth will be a great asset to our backcourt.”
Wilson was named to the All-Lake Erie League first team and All-Lorain County first team.
Prior to his junior year, Wilson played at St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists as a sophomore. He started on two teams that reached the OHSAA state championship games, winning the Division II crown in 2018 and reaching the Division I final in 2019. Wilson scored a game-high 19 points in a state championship loss to Cincinnati Moeller, which was led by current WVU guard and Wilson’s future teammate, Deuce McBride.
During his freshman season, Wilson scored the second-most points by a freshman player in school history, second only to LeBron James.
The NCAA early-signing period continues through next Wednesday.