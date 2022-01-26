Coming in on a three-game swoon, at home against an Oklahoma team that had won the previous four meetings and with its place in the Big 12 standings and the national rankings slipping, West Virginia had every reason to come out Wednesday night and put forth a focused, inspired performance.
Instead, the exact opposite happened.
All of the issues that have plagued the Mountaineers thus far, especially offensively, reared their ugly heads again and then some as the Sooners seized control early and stymied every attempt West Virginia made to rally in a 72-62 decision at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
The win ended a four-game skid for Oklahoma (13-7 overall, 3-5 Big 12).
After a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins criticized his team for its lack of offensive execution and its resistance toward running sets.
None of that seemed to change on Wednesday as the Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5) struggled mightily again. WVU shot just 37.7% from the floor (20 for 53) and endured several lengthy scoring droughts, including one of 6:57 in the first half during an 8-0 Sooners run that put OU in front for good. Along the way, West Virginia was outdone in several categories, including points off of turnovers (20-17), fast-break points (14-7), assists (11-7) and rebounds (32-16).
Meanwhile, after a bit of a sluggish start offensively, the Sooners had no such problems, hitting 23 of 45 shots from the floor (51.1%) and going 21 for 22 (95%) from the free-throw line.
Not only did Oklahoma make shots, it made them at the right times.
After Oklahoma’s 8-0 run put the Sooners ahead 20-12, the Mountaineers finally responded, getting back-to-back baskets from Gabe Osabuohien to move back to within four. The Sooners scored the next seven to seize an 11-point lead at 27-16 followed by six straight for WVU, culminating in what felt like a pivotal layup from Taz Sherman with just four seconds left in the half, cutting the lead to 27-22.
But West Virginia left Jacob Groves open on the ensuing inbounds pass and he heaved a 3-pointer from the hashmark in front of the WVU bench, banking it in and sending OU to the locker room with an 8-point advantage and momentum.
Back came the Mountaineers out of the break, scoring the first two baskets of the half, including a dunk from Jalen Bridges, but the Sooners responded with an 8-3 spurt and on it went. Oklahoma opened up a lead that reached as many as 17 in the second half.
West Virginia made one more run, whittling the lead all the way down to six with 2:22 to go and again with 59 seconds remaining but could get no closer.
Osabuohien, who’d scored in double figures just once this season, led the Mountaineers with a career-high 17 points, surging while nearly everyone else scuffled. Bridges added 12 points and Sherman, the team’s leading scorer, settled for 11 points with just two in the second half. Second-leading scorer Sean McNeil was held in single digits, scoring seven points for the second-straight game after scoring in double digits in 15 of the previous 16 contests.
Oklahoma's Tanner Groves led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 9 of 11 shots in doing so and was backed up by 12 points apiece from Jacob Groves and Umoja Gibson.
The Mountaineers will travel to Arkansas on Saturday for a nonconference matchup as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will tip at 2 p.m.