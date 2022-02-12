On Saturday, an Oklahoma State team that isn’t even eligible for the NCAA Tournament may have helped ensure that West Virginia won’t be there either.
The Cowboys’ pressure defense stymied the Mountaineer offense and Oklahoma State feasted in the paint to the tune of a 40-16 scoring advantage en route to a decisive 81-58 win in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
For long stretches, the game resembled a lay-up/dunk line for the Cowboys. That was especially true across the end of the first half and early in the second as the Oklahoma State (12-12 overall, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) went on a deciding 24-3 extended run.
Oklahoma State is on probation and is banned from postseason play, including the Big 12 tournament. West Virginia, meanwhile, entered desperately needing another win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Yet, on Saturday, it was the Cowboys who played as if their season depended on it, and it left Mountaineer coaches and players scratching their heads.
“We got big-boyed and I don’t know what to do,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We don’t have the personnel to match up with some other teams. We have the personnel to match up with some of the teams, we don’t have the personnel to match up with all the teams in our league.
“If I had all the answers, we’d be a hell of a lot better team, I guess. I don’t have all the answers.”
Early, it was Oklahoma State that needed answers as West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) scored the first five points of the game and led by as many as seven at 19-12 after a Jalen Bridges 3-pointer with 10:43 remaining in the half. An 8-0 spurt from the Cowboys gave Oklahoma State a 20-19 lead.
From there, the Cowboys used a full-court press and pressure within half-court sets to badger Mountaineer ball-handlers and passes, and West Virginia buckled. Despite a solid start, West Virginia finished the first half shooting just 33% (9 for 27) and ended the game at 31.7% (19 for 60).
Interior scoring -- both for and against -- as well as rebounding have been major areas of struggle for West Virginia, but perhaps never more glaring than Saturday. The Cowboys, buoyed by plentiful opportunities from point-blank range, shot 48.1% from the floor (19 for 60) and manhandled the Mountaineers in the post, doubling WVU up 48-24 on the boards. That included 14 offensive rebounds that led to 15 second-chance points.
Oklahoma State’s aggressiveness also led to 34 free-throw attempts, with the Cowboys cashing in 26 times. Meanwhile, after WVU’s first five points came from the foul line, the Mountaineers finished just 13 for 16.
“They were getting downhill, getting to the basket, getting to the free-throw line,” WVU backup point guard Malik Curry said. “They were getting to the rim at will, dishing it off, throwing lobs -- I feel like we have to be better. That’s all I can honestly say about it. We haven’t been playing up to par and we’ve got to figure it out as soon as possible.”
The Mountaineers mustered just two points over the opening 6:13 of the second half as the Cowboys, for all intents and purposes, put the game out of reach. By the time WVU's Seth Wilson scored on a layup with 12:37 remaining, Oklahoma State had turned a 36-30 halftime advantage into a 52-32 runaway.
WVU wouldn’t get closer than 14 again and the lead would grow to as many as 25. Compounding matters, WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien was issued two technical fouls and was ejected from the game in the closing moments. Osabuohien was also assessed a technical foul on Tuesday.
“Gabe continues to run his mouth,” Huggins said. “He’s been told and told and told that it’s not going to continue. He got away with it a little bit early and you get tired of it, you get tired of somebody squawking at you constantly. That’s 100% his fault. He’s been told. I told him, [assistant coach] Larry [Harrison] told him, the official told him … they’ve tried to talk to him, hasn’t helped.”
It marked the eighth loss in the last nine games for WVU after it snapped a seven-game skid with a 79-63 win over Iowa State on Tuesday. Leading scorer Taz Sherman returned from a concussion and played well in that win, but despite scoring 12 points on Saturday, he largely struggled, going just 4 for 16 from the floor and 1 for 10 from 3-point range. Sean McNeil also added 12 points, with backup point guard Malik Curry leading the Mountaineers, scoring 13 points.
Oklahoma State got balanced scoring from the outside and inside as point guard Avery Anderson and 7-foot center Moussa Cisse each finished with 18 points, with Cisse adding 10 rebounds. Bryce Thompson chipped in 13 points for good measure.
It will be a quick turnaround for West Virginia as the Mountaineers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas for a game at Kansas State on Monday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.