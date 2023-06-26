Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward James Okonkwo dunks the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of a Big 12 Conference basketball game in Morgantown on Feb. 4.

 William Wotring | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- Another Mountaineer is heading to the transfer portal.

West Virginia junior forward James Okonkwo announced Monday evening he would be entering the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

