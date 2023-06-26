MORGANTOWN -- Another Mountaineer is heading to the transfer portal.
West Virginia junior forward James Okonkwo announced Monday evening he would be entering the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins.
“I would like to thank the players, staff and fanbase that have supported me for the last 2 years at WVU for molding me into the player I am today. As of today I am entering my name into the transfer portal. Thank you for everything and I will always cherish my time at wvu," Okonkwo tweeted.
Okonkwo is the fifth Mountaineer that has entered the transfer portal in recent days, although one -- Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa -- has announced his intentions to remain with the program, doing so Sunday evening after assistant Josh Eilert was promoted to interim head coach the previous day. Eilert was officially introduced in his new role Monday.
Okonkwo enters the portal after playing two seasons with the Mountaineers. He appeared in 31 games last year, averaging 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 57.4% from the field. He led WVU with 22 blocked shots.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Maidenhead, England, native appeared in three games in his first year out of Beckley Prep IJN.
Fellow junior forward Mohamed Wague announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier Monday, adding that “returning is 100% something I will consider” while exploring his options.
Also on Monday, starting forward Tre Mitchell announced he would be transferring to Kentucky after one season at WVU.
Guard Joe Toussaint was the other Mountaineer to enter the portal, doing so last Friday. Toussaint plans to visit Kansas State and Texas Tech in the coming week, according to multiple reports, and according to CBS Sports, he is still considering returning to Morgantown after Eilert’s promotion.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Baker on the night of June 17. Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Eilert was introduced as interim head coach Monday at the WVU Coliseum, and while he has no previous head coaching experience, he is no stranger to the WVU program. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
A national search for a coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, according to WVU athletic director Wren Baker.
Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.