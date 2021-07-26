James Okonkwo, who committed to West Virginia’s men’s basketball team in June and initially was expected to be part of its class of 2023, has announced he’s instead going to reclassify and will enroll at WVU in time for the fall semester of 2021.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward is a native of Manchester, England, but moved to the U.S. in the summer of 2020 and attended Beckley Prep for the last year.
In England, a student takes the General Certificate of Secondary Education at 15 or 16 years of age to determine his or her educational path, including college. The NCAA views the GCSE like a high school diploma, thus allowing Okonkwo the opportunity to become academically eligible this coming year for Division I competition.
Okonkwo decided to take advantage of that opportunity and announced via Twitter on Sunday that he was signing his National Letter of Intent with the Mountaineers and will enroll at WVU in time for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 18.
Okonkwo’s game action in his one year at Beckley Prep was limited, first because COVID delayed the start of the season and then a hand injury that forced him to miss all but a few contests. Thus Okonkwo was an unknown to many U.S. basketball programs, but the Mountaineers found out about him and were so impressed with his potential that they quickly offered him a scholarship.
Okonkwo will start his freshman year at West Virginia season as a 17-year-old. It’s uncertain at this time if WVU coach Bob Huggins wants to redshirt the big forward this coming season, thus allowing him to develop through practice and in the weightroom, or if Huggins plans on playing Okonkwo in game action. Either way, he’ll be a Mountaineer.