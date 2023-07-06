Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Iowa St West Virginia Basketball
West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (left) wins a defensive rebound in front of Iowa State forward Hason Ward during a Big 12 basketball game in Morgantown. Okonkwo announced Thursday that he will transfer to North Carolina.

 The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN — James Okonkwo has announced his transfer destination.

The junior forward who spent the last two seasons with West Virginia announced his commitment to North Carolina via social media Thursday evening.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

