MORGANTOWN — James Okonkwo has announced his transfer destination.
The junior forward who spent the last two seasons with West Virginia announced his commitment to North Carolina via social media Thursday evening.
“After being in communication with the UNC coaching staff following my decision to enter the transfer portal I have decided to commit to UNC to play for Coach [Hubert] Davis in the 2023-2024 season,” Okonkwo wrote in his commitment post on Twitter. “Can’t wait to compete for a national championship at Chapel Hill. Let’s go Tar Heels!!”
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Maidenhead, England, native appeared in 31 games last year, averaging 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 57.4% from the field. He led WVU with 22 blocked shots. Okonkwo appeared in three games in his first year out of Beckley Prep IJN.
It marked the third straight day a player who spent at least the 2022-23 season with WVU committed to another program, and the fourth overall since the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins.
Guard Joe Toussaint announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Tuesday and forward Mohamed Wague said he’s going to Alabama on Wednesday. Forward Tre Mitchell, the lone expected returning starter from last year, announced his transfer to Kentucky on June 26.
Guard Jose Perez, who was with the Mountaineers last season but was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the season began, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17. Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16.
Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
Longtime WVU staffer Josh Eilert was announced as the program’s interim head coach for the 2023-24 season on June 24 — two days before Okonkwo announced he would enter the transfer portal.
Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa also entered the transfer portal following Huggins’ resignation, but announced he would stay at WVU following Eilert’s promotion to interim coach. Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle and Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards have also both announced their intentions to stay.
Guard Omar Silverio also came to WVU via the transfer portal in the offseason. He arrived from Manhattan, but didn’t play in any games there before coach Steve Masiello was fired shortly before the start of the season. He last played for Hofstra in the 2021-22 season.
Sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson all remain on the roster as returners from last season.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.