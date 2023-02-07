Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia sophomore forwards James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague have shown signs of what could come in the future for the Mountaineers.

The two played productive minutes in WVU’s 93-61 blowout victory over Oklahoma on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum, and showed just how far they’ve come early in their basketball careers.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.