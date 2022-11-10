Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

KeedJMSM

WVU's Kedrian Johnson goes to the basket against Mount St. Mary's.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Pitt and West Virginia will meet for the 189th time on the basketball court Friday night when the Mountaineers travel to the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed via ACC Network Extra.