MORGANTOWN -- By now, the narrative of forward Gabe Osabuohien and his invaluable -- and often times immeasurable -- contributions in West Virginia wins is likely wearing thin.
But trying to quantify contributions that can’t necessarily be accurately calculated by numbers remains a challenge.
There’s just an “it” factor when it comes to Osabuohien, and whatever it is, it is the catalyst that sparks the Mountaineers when a spark is needed.
“We know what he gives,” senior guard Taz Sherman said. “He’s been doing this for years upon years. We wouldn’t be the same team if he wasn’t here.”
Osabuohien arrived in Morgantown prior to the 2019-2020 season as a transfer from Arkansas and has since carved out his role and place in the hearts of WVU fans through sheer will and intensity. While most players posture after slam dunks, Osabuohien flexes after stepping in front of a driving opponent to take a charge, after a blocked shot or a deflected pass.
He would seem to be a direct representation of WVU coach Bob Huggins, who has made a career of emphasizing toughness, grit and effort. Yet Huggins said there are some differences between the two.
“I could shoot it though,” Huggins said. “He’s more athletic than I was. It’s not a fair comparison because he’s athletic.”
The similarities may end on the physical side of things, but Osabuohien is a willing vehicle for Huggins to instill his philosophies to the team. It’s something in which Osabuohien takes pride.
“Definitely, I try to instill whatever he teaches me to the team,” he said. “If he wants everybody to play hard, I’m the hardest-playing player, and hopefully some of my teammates change their attitudes and they play hard. I think that happens a lot when I’m on the court. I’d say everything he teaches me or tells me I apply it right away.”
Osabuohien is trying to translate that to the rebounding side of things, where the Mountaineers (5-1) have struggled. On Friday, in an 80-77 win over Eastern Kentucky, WVU held a slight 34-33 advantage on the boards but, more notably, 19 of those 34 rebounds came on the offensive side, leading to 21 crucial second-chance points.
“It means we missed a damn lot of shots,” Huggins deadpanned.
But what it also means is that the Mountaineers worked hard for extra possessions in a game in which they trailed for over 33 minutes. Unsurprisingly, Osabuohien was at the forefront of that effort, grabbing five of his team-high seven rebounds off the offensive glass, with two of those boards leading to big baskets for guard Malik Curry down the stretch.
“It’s an effort thing,” Osabuohien said. “That’s part of our scoring is scoring on the offensive glass. It’s definitely one of our biggest emphasis is offensive rebounding.
“When it comes time in March, when we finally gel together, we’re going to be a great offensive rebounding team. Not just me, but everybody.”
At 6-foot-7, Osabuohien is anything but a prototypical post player, yet he leads the Mountaineers with 5.2 rebounds per game. Despite his relative size disadvantage under the rim, Osabuohien has found a way to grab big rebounds, and it’s a knack he’s trying to pass along to his teammates in an effort to push the Mountaineers toward becoming the better rebounding team he foresees later in the year.
“I’m doing that more and hopefully guys on the bench see, OK, he’s doing this, if I want to play I’ve got to bring it every day in practice and rebound just like him,' Osabuohien said. “Hopefully, that brings up all the bigs.”
Indeed, perhaps more than the rebounds Osabuohien grabs, it’s the rebounds he inspires from other players that could prove to be the biggest difference for the Mountaineers moving forward. That's where Osabuohien's true value can start to be felt.
“He makes things happen, he changes the game,” Huggins said.
“It’s nothing new, he makes winning plays,” Curry added. “It’s just like any other day when you’re playing with Gabe.”
For Osabuohien, all of it comes with one ultimate goal in mind.
“All of the little stuff I do, it doesn’t matter if we don’t win,” he said.