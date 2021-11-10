MORGANTOWN -- Taz Sherman looked around at the media contingent during a postgame press conference following West Virginia's season-opening 60-53 win over Oakland on Tuesday and posed a simple question.
“Has anyone ever taken 10 charges in a game?”
No one had an immediate answer, but with the way forward Gabe Osabuohien opened his season against the Golden Grizzlies, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to believe he may get there before season’s end.
All told, Osabuohien took five charges on Tuesday, with each obviously giving the Mountaineers the ball back but perhaps even more importantly providing the team with a shot of energy, something WVU needed desperately at times as it struggled with 17.5-point underdog Oakland.
Much has been made about West Virginia and its lack of a stopper at the rim, especially after the departures of Sagaba Konate and Oscar Tshiebwe in recent seasons. And while this year’s team may not have an imposing presence at the rim, Osabuohien’s talent for taking charges could serve in much the same capacity.
“I’m not no shot blocker, so to protect the paint and the rim, it’s easy to take charges if the guards are coming full speed,” Osabuohien said. “Just trying to make plays, something I’m used to.”
“I wouldn’t compare it to having [Konate], when you have somebody back there that can block shots,” Sherman added. “But we have somebody back there that can take charges. [The guards] are speeding them up so fast they run straight into Gabe. That’s a good way to play defense, getting five charges a game.”
Osabuohien’s penchant for being in the right place at the right time and with the right positioning has even been impressive to Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins.
“He’s one of the best,” Huggins said. “He does a great job getting his feet down, a terrific job of getting his feet down and that’s the key to it.”
As for whether Osabuohien’s body can hold up to those kinds of collisions over the course of the season?
“I think I took 26 in half a year during COVID season [2020-2021], so I’m good with them,” Osabuohien said.
While Osabuohien is using charges to do his best big-man impression, he was also by far the team’s best rebounding presence Tuesday, snaring nine of them in 24 minutes, the most on the team by four. Overall, it was a fairly futile effort on the glass as the Golden Grizzlies rolled up a 48-33 rebounding advantage, a statistic that could have been game-deciding had Oakland not been limited to 35.5% shooting (22 of 62), including 3 for 23 from 3-point range.
Huggins, Sherman and Osabuohien all agreed afterward that the rebounding discrepancy wouldn’t be acceptable moving forward, especially once Big 12 play arrives and the competition ramps up.
“That’s definitely not what we want to do in the future,” Osabuohien said. “That’s definitely going to be an emphasis for us over the next two days because there’s no way we should get outrebounded by an Oakland team -- I think their center is [6-foot-8], tallest guy on the court. So, definitely just getting emphasis on being more physical with the bigs and going after the ball.
“Rebounding is just a want. Who wants the ball more is going to get it.”
Huggins agreed, saying the want-to part of it would be a necessity.
“If they want to play, they’ll learn,” Huggins said. “If they don’t want to play, they won’t.”
And as for Wednesday’s practice?
“We’re going to rebound until we have some black-and-blue butts tomorrow,” Huggins said. “We’re going to block out and block out and block out and block out tomorrow.”