West Virginia University freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the third time Tshiebwe has earned the award this season.
Last week, the freshman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 60-53 loss at No. 3 Kansas in West Virginia's only game.
"The first thing [Kansas'] Silvio [De Sousa] said after the game was, 'Coach, that dude ain’t 18 years old, he’s a man,'" Jayhawks coach Bill Self said after the game.
This week, West Virginia -- which dropped one spot to No. 17 in this week's AP Top 25 -- visits Oklahoma State on Monday night (9 p.m. on ESPN2) and hosts No. 22 Texas Tech at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Saturday