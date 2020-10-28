West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe was among six players honored with a spot on the All-Big 12 men’s basketball preseason team released Wednesday afternoon.
All-league teams were selected by the Big 12’s coaches, who were not being permitted to vote for their own players.
Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers in scoring last year in a COVID-19-shortened season, averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds. The 6-foot-9, 258-pound native of the Democratic Republic of Congo was a second-team selection a year ago and also earned spots on the conference’s All-Newcomer and All-Freshman teams.
Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was named the preseason Big 12 player of the year after finishing third in the league in scoring a year ago, averaging 16 points. Butler also averaged 2.57 3-pointers per game (third in the conference), 1.63 steals per contest and shot 42.1 percent from the floor (both seventh best).
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was tabbed as the preseason freshman of the year and joined Butler and Tshiebwe on the first team. The 6-8, 200-pound guard was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year and was a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American last season.
Rounding out the first team were Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett, Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves and Texas senior guard Matt Coleman III.
Texas Tech senior Marcus Santos-Silva, a transfer from VCU. Santos-Silva, was the Preseason Newcomer of the Year. The 6-7, 245-pound forward led the Rams in scoring (12.8 points per game), rebounds (8.9 per game) and blocks (1.2 per game) a year ago.
Mountaineers junior forward Derek Culver was among eight players named as a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection. Culver averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a season ago, second among Mountaineers in both categories behind Tshiebwe.
Macio Teague (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Greg Brown III (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kyler Edwards (Texas Tech) and Mac McClung (Texas Tech) completed the honorable mention list.
The Big 12 preseason poll is slated to be released on Thursday.