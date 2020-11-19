West Virginia University sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe is one of 50 players on the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.
Tshiebwe is one of six Big 12 players on the list, including Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Kansas’ Marcus Garrett, Texas’ Greg Brown and Baylor’s MaCio Teague and Jared Butler.
Tshiebwe averaged 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks as a freshman in 2019-20, leading West Virginia in all three categories.
A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists on March 4 and four finalists on March 16. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team.
The 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4, 2021.