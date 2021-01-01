Essential reporting in volatile times.

WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) blocks out for one of his 15 rebounds in the Mountaineers’ win over Northeastern.

 Photo by DALE SPARKS

West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe has chosen to step away from the Mountaineer basketball program citing personal reasons according to a release from the university on Friday morning.

Tshiebwe was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season with his numbers down across the board from a freshman campaign that saw him go for 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

A 6-foot-10 native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tshiebwe was named a preseason first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection this year.

“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” coach Bob Huggins said via release.

A press conference with Huggins was scheduled for later on Friday.

