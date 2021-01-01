West Virginia sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe has chosen to step away from the Mountaineer basketball program citing personal reasons according to a release from the university on Friday morning.
Tshiebwe was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games this season with his numbers down across the board from a freshman campaign that saw him go for 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
A 6-foot-10 native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tshiebwe was named a preseason first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection this year.
“Oscar has our full support, and we certainly wish him the best during this time,” coach Bob Huggins said via release.
A press conference with Huggins was scheduled for later on Friday.