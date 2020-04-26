Oscar Tshiebwe was happy with the evaluation he received from the NBA Advisory Committee. But he wasn’t happy enough to leave West Virginia University after just one season.
So Tshiebwe announced Sunday night that he would return to the WVU men’s basketball team for the 2020-21 campaign. That’s music to the ears of the Mountaineer basketball program and its fans, who watched Tshiebwe be named to the All-Big 12 second team, freshman team and newcomer team this past season.
“As I always mentioned, I would be at WVU for my sophomore season, but I wanted to gain knowledge from the NBA on the process and on my standing with the NBA,” Tshiebwe wrote in a tweet Sunday. “I was very pleased to receive my evaluation, which was higher than my expectations but not at a level that meets my goal.
“I am confident with another year at WVU that our goals as a team and as an individual will be achieved,” he continued. “In today’s environment with the uncertainty of individual workouts or having a combine, I do not believe it is in my best interest to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
“Let’s Go Mountaineers!” the tweet concluded. “We are going for championships next year – the work has already begun.”
The Democratic Republic of the Congo native helped engineer a massive turnaround for the Mountaineers last season. After suffering a 21-loss season in 2018-19, WVU finished 2019-20 at 21-10 and ranked 24th in the country in the Associated Press sports writers poll. The former five-star prospect averaged 11.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game, which ranked second in the Big 12.
ESPN.com recently named Tshiebwe the No. 10 player returning for the 2020-21 season. He’ll team with post player Derek Culver to form one of the most dominant frontcourt tandems in college basketball.
His concerns about the draft process were legitimate. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the rest of the NBA season and has put the rest of the league calendar in flux, possibly robbing teams of the NBA draft combine and the ability to hold individual workouts with draft prospects.Tshiebwe was ESPN.com’s No. 78 draft prospect, yet there are only 60 players taken in the NBA draft.