MORGANTOWN — Let us, for a moment, head off into an athletic fantasy land where West Virginia and Radford, the combatants on Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum, were equally talented and there was something more at stake than just a win in a non-conference game.
It was early in this imaginary game that a very real situation developed, a situation in which Radford had run off five straight points to cut a WVU lead to 13-12.
What’s more, Radford had just stolen the ball and Chyree Walker was heading for what he thought would be an easy layup, one that would give the Highlanders not only momentum but the lead.
In our imaginary game, not the one that would end with WVU running away and hiding by a 67-51 score for its fourth straight victory, this would have been considered a key moment in the game, even as early as it was.
What transpired next brought reality back into the picture. Pauly Paulicap, the DePaul transfer who was brought in to help fill WVU’s inside void left by Derek Culver’s departure, seemingly rose out from between the floorboards and skied into the rafters, not only blocking the shot that would have changed the lead, but also putting the ball in the hands of teammate Malik Curry.
Curry took the ball in the opposite direction, stopped and bottomed on a 3-point shot, which was followed moments later by a 3-point basket from Taz Sherman. Just like that, the Radford pipe dream was over.
By halftime the score had palindromed into a 42-24 lead and Sherman, who seemingly could have scored as many points as he wanted, had half of WVU’s output. He would finish with 27, one shy of his career high, and that was only because he played only 10 minutes in a second half that was notable in that Bob Huggins put everyone on his bench but trainer Randy Meador into the game.
And Meador couldn’t go in, as he had to worry about Sean McNeil, who missed the game with a lower-back problem that had hobbled him for the past couple of days and who knows for how much longer.
That is reality, and thus we return you to the real world, where all of a sudden Pauly Paulicap has become a vital part of this WVU team.
“Let’s be honest, you guys didn’t think Pauly was very good the first time you saw him,” Huggins said to the media after the game. “But now he’s blocking shots, he’s our best rebounder, he’s our best inside scorer. He worked at it. He put time in, he spent time with Erik [Martin, assistant coach].
“He wants to get better. He wants to be good. At that time, Isaiah Cottrell was returning, you had Dimon Carrigan [who was among the nation’s top shot blockers] ahead of him. But [Paulicap] decided he was going to outwork them.”
It was a process for Paulicap, who in this game against Radford finished with three baskets in three attempts for seven points, five rebounds and the shot block.
It’s been attitude that has carried Paulicap through it all.
“For me, personally, blocking shots gets me going and I’m pretty sure it gets everyone going as well,” Paulicap said. “When you do good things, good things happen, and I think because of that blocked shot there was more momentum, more energy for us and that may be why we were able to hit more shots.”
From the blocked shot on, WVU outscored Radford 29-12, and that allowed Huggins to use the second half as a tryout camp, getting in players who really needed to shake off rust. None needed it more than James Okonkwo, a highly talented athlete who was slowed early by a broken bone in his foot.
Huggins was considering redshirting Okonkwo, but this isn’t the kind of player you expect to be around for four years.
So Huggins checked in with Okwonko’s family, and they were with the idea of letting him break the redshirt. He showed off his athleticism with a dunk and a couple of rebounds in 5:22 of playing time.
“He’s an intelligent kid. First and foremost, he’s very, very intelligent,” Huggins stressed, noting Okonkwo skipped two years of school. “He’s a talented kid but it’s going to take him a while. He hasn’t had a whole lot of reps because we were trying to get Pauly ready.
“James will work at it, that’s never going to be an issue. I’m trying to do the right thing, and sometimes it’s hard to figure out what the right thing is.”