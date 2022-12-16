Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Jose Perez had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA, WVU announced Friday. Perez, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, transferred to WVU late this fall from Manhattan.

Perez is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Saturday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.