MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Jose Perez had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA, WVU announced Friday. Perez, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, transferred to WVU late this fall from Manhattan.
Perez is eligible to start practicing with the Mountaineers on Saturday.
“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said in a news release. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”
The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, who added Perez was given an additional year of eligibility.
“Crazy,” Perez wrote with a broken heart emoji in a quote tweet of Rothstein’s tweet. Perez followed with a tweet that said, “All I wanted to do was hoop smh.”
WVU announced Nov. 17 that Perez had enrolled at the school for the upcoming spring semester, and at that point his eligibility status for games and practices would be determined at a later date.
Perez transferred from Manhattan after head coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Friday the Manhattan administration did not support the waiver that would have allowed Perez to play this season at WVU. Perez quote tweeted Goodman's report with, "I did nothing but put my blood sweat tears into that college place was home and due to them firing basically a coach who took me in as his son just got no words ... not going to say too much .."
He started 29 of the 30 games he played last year at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was named First Team All-MAAC after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
During WVU's media availability early Friday afternoon, guard Erik Stevenson said the team was expecting to hear back on Perez’s status later that day, and said about the delay in a ruling: “I’m just waiting on the NCAA to pull their heads out and make a decision. I think it’s kind of BS, to be honest.”
The Mountaineers believed Perez could have been another weapon added to a team that is currently 8-2 and No. 8 in the NET rankings.
“He’s old, he wants to win, he knows how to win. He sees how we play,” Stevenson said in the news conference. “He was 18 and whatever he was at Manhattan, and he’s probably not going to average 18 here because of the way we play and the way the ball moves with us, but if he can give us 12-15, that would be a great weapon for us.”
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, N.Y., native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the Gardner-Webb single-season freshman scoring record for the Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 career games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.
“Jose’s a good player and he brings another versatility to the game,” said WVU forward Tre Mitchell, who played against Perez in prep school. “He’s another really big guard, wing - whatever you want to call him. He’s capable of doing everything on the court. That’s going to be a big piece for us. Off the court, Jose’s a great dude. He’s just immediately meshed right into us and our personalities, so it’s just like adding another weapon.”
Huggins said after his team’s 81-70 win over UAB on Dec. 10 he had not watched film on Perez, but he’s “had people call and tell me things of what he can and he can’t do, and what his strengths are and all that kind of stuff.” Perez hasn’t been able to practice with the team, but watches and can get shots up on his own, Huggins said earlier this winter.
The Mountaineers have two games before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State. WVU is scheduled to play Buffalo on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum and host Stony Brook on Thursday.