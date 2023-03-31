MORGANTOWN -- Jose Perez will be a Mountaineer next season.
The guard transferred to West Virginia from Manhattan shortly before the 2022-23 season, but was ruled ineligible by the NCAA and given an additional year. Perez announced he would be returning to Morgantown for the 2023-24 season in a video posted to his social media accounts Friday.
“It was a tough year for me and the team. Things didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Perez said in the video. “I want to thank the fans and everybody at West Virginia University for all the love and support. It was all felt. It definitely made me get up every morning to be better, and I’ll be back for the ’23-’24 season.
"Mountaineer nation, let’s run it back. Let’s make a run.”
WVU announced Nov. 17 that the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Perez had enrolled at the school for the upcoming spring semester, and at that point his eligibility status for games and practices would be determined at a later date. He transferred from Manhattan after coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25.
His waiver for immediate eligibility was denied Dec. 16, and the Mountaineers filed an appeal following the decision, which was denied Jan. 11. He did receive the additional year of eligibility.
WVU coach Bob Huggins said following the Mountaineers’ loss to Baylor the day the appeal was denied that he and Perez hadn’t discussed his future in Morgantown at that point.
“I certainly think it would be in his best interest,” Huggins said Jan. 11, “but I don’t know. I know he knows that the people at this university have done everything humanly possible to help him and he knows that and he has great appreciation for that. Now, where you go from there, I don’t know.”
Perez started 29 of the 30 games he played in 2021-22 at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was named first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, New York, native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the Gardner-Webb single-season freshman scoring record for the Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 career games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.
WVU received a commitment from Omar Silverio in early March. Silverio, like Perez, comes from Manhattan, but he did not play a game there before leaving following Masiello’s departure. Silverio last played for Hofstra in the 2021-22 season. He spent three seasons at Hofstra after starting his career at Rhode Island and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The Mountaineers recognized six players on senior day -- Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Kedrian Johnson, Jimmy Bell Jr., Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell -- but Bell, Toussaint and Mitchell all have eligibility remaining. Sophomore forward Jamel King and freshman guard Josiah Davis have announced they would enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.