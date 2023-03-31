Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Jose Perez will be a Mountaineer next season.

The guard transferred to West Virginia from Manhattan shortly before the 2022-23 season, but was ruled ineligible by the NCAA and given an additional year. Perez announced he would be returning to Morgantown for the 2023-24 season in a video posted to his social media accounts Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.