MORGANTOWN -- Jose Perez is staying at West Virginia.
The guard had entered the transfer portal in recent weeks, but announced he will return to the Mountaineers to play under interim coach Josh Eilert in the upcoming season late Friday night.
“I’m back,” he wrote in a graphic announcing his decision posted to social media.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Manhattan transfer announced he had entered the transfer portal on July 5, after the arrest and resignation of then-coach Bob Huggins in late June -- a resignation he has since disputed -- but is now is an important piece to a roster that is again growing after several departures.
Perez had been with WVU since November, but was deemed ineligible to compete with the Mountaineers during the 2022-23 season by the NCAA following his transfer from Manhattan. He left Manhattan after Jaspers coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25. He initially announced his intentions to stay in Morgantown for the 2023-24 season in late March.
He had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied Dec. 16, and the Mountaineers filed an appeal following the decision, which was denied Jan. 11. He did receive the additional year of eligibility.
Perez started 29 of the 30 games he played in 2021-22 at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was named first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, New York, native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the single-season freshman scoring record for Gardner-Webb’s Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.
Perez had reportedly received interest from several schools after entering the portal, including Michigan, Oregon and Gonzaga.
His decision came a day after WVU picked up a commitment from transfer forward Quinn Slazinski, who played at Iona the last two seasons and followed Rick Pitino to St. John’s in the offseason before reentering the transfer portal, on Thursday. The Mountaineers also announced the signing of Florida State transfer point guard Jeremiah Bembry on July 12.
Four Mountaineers originally expected to return this year have since announced they would be heading elsewhere. Guard Joe Toussaint transferred to Texas Tech and forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively.
The Mountaineers brought in guards Kerr Kriisa from Arizona, RaeQuan Battle from Montana State and Omar Silverio from Manhattan, as well as Syracuse center transfer Jesse Edwards, during the offseason. WVU still has sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson returning from last year’s roster.
WVU is scheduled to open the season Nov. 6 against Missouri State in Morgantown.