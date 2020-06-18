The rivalry between West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh just got an extension.
The two schools announced Thursday that they will add two more years to their men’s basketball series. Their upcoming game scheduled for Nov. 13 was to be the last of their original agreement.
The Panthers will come to Morgantown in the 2021-22 campaign, while the Mountaineers head to Pittsburgh in 2022-23. The two teams have met 187 times in men’s basketball entering this season. WVU owns a 99-88 advantage in a series that began in 1906.
“We are certainly pleased to extend the men’s basketball series between West Virginia and Pitt,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “I’ve said numerous times that one of my first goals as athletic director was to renew the football and basketball series with Pitt because it is good for both schools.
“The fans are the real winners,” he added, “because this series is great for college basketball.”
WVU has won the last four games in the series, and Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins has a deep understanding of its importance. He has been both coach and player at West Virginia University.
“[Pitt has] been our biggest rival,” Huggins said in the release. “We are thrilled to add another two games to the series. During the last three months or so, I’ve seen numerous WVU-Pitt games being replayed on ESPN. In addition to both fan bases, there is always a national interest in the Backyard Brawl.”
Game times and dates will be decided prior to each season.