A West Virginia University men’s basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The university announced Monday that the unnamed player will enter a self-isolation period of 14 days. Voluntary workouts for men’s basketball players who have tested negative for the virus begin July 6.
This player’s positive diagnosis came from a test outside of WVU, an athletic department spokesman said Monday. Testing by WVU for men’s basketball players to return begins Thursday.
College athletes and staff must be tested for COVID-19 before engaging in voluntary workouts as part of the university’s protocols for a safe return to campus. The virus’ emergence in the United States earlier this year caused the sporting world to grind to a halt.
College basketball players had to watch as the NCAA tournament was canceled. Before that, they were unable to finish their respective conference tournaments. WVU came home from the Big 12 tournament without being able to play a game. Universities around the country have begun phased returns of their athletes to their respective campuses.
WVU already has dealt with the virus in athletes’ return to Morgantown. Two football players tested positive for COVID-19 and an unnamed number of others also were quarantined through contact tracing. Last week, football coach Neal Brown said the group quarantined after the first positive test all were retested last week and came back negative.
The group quarantined after the second positive were supposed to be retested Friday. Results of those tests have not yet been announced.