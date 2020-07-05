West Virginia University's men's basketball team will postpone its preseason workouts for 14 days after five players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
All those on the team who have tested positive will enter a 14-day self-isolation period. Contact tracing procedures started from those positive tests identified additional people who would have been exposed, and those people also will self-isolate. The university did not identify those who tested positive or who may have been exposed.
Those results made it clear to WVU athletic director Shane Lyons that the best plan of action was to hit the brakes on the start of workouts, which were scheduled to begin Monday.
“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” Lyons said in a university release. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”
The men's basketball program adds those positive tests to one announced earlier for a player who came up positive on a test administered outside the athletic program. The WVU athletic website lists 12 players on the men's basketball roster. Six players have tested positive for the virus so far.
The university also announced an additional four positive COVID-19 tests on the football team – on top of the two already announced – and one positive test in the women's soccer program. Those people also will self-isolate and contact tracing already has begun.