Just over two weeks from now — two weeks and one day, to be exact — the start of the early basketball signing period will begin for the 2021 recruiting class. West Virginia is expecting a pair of signatures to come across the fax machine, both from Ohio guards — Lorain’s Seth Wilson and Canton McKinley’s Kobe Johnson.
Last week, the Mountaineers made a move that could continue the trend in the next class when they offered Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller guard Evan Mahaffey.
“I found out [Wednesday morning] before school when [WVU assistant coach Erik Martin] called and said they were going to offer me,” said Mahaffey, a 2022 recruit. “He just said he liked how I am a versatile player that can play multiple positions.”
Mahaffey has never been to Morgantown, and he has not yet taken a virtual visit in the pandemic world of Zoom tours. However, he and Martin had been in touch for several months, and the news of an offer was well-received.
“My initial reaction was shock and just being grateful for them offering me,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds. He’s listed as a shooting guard and says the Mountaineer coaching staff sees him playing in a wing role, someone who would play off the ball but still be tasked with some ball handling when the matchup calls for it. If Mahaffey accepts this offer, he might end up playing alongside another Archbishop Moeller graduate, current Mountaineer guard Miles “Duece” McBride.
“We have had our conversation [about WVU] and he just said how he had liked it a lot there,” Mahaffey said.
Despite going to the same high school, the two were not teammates. McBride was a senior when Mahaffey was a freshman and, at that time, Mahaffey did not attend Moeller. He transferred in after McBride had already graduated.
Still, there are more connections to the Mountaineer program, mostly Mahaffey’s father’s relationship with head coach Bob Huggins. His dad, Jamie, was a star basketball player as well and was recruited by Huggins when the latter was still at Cincinnati. He eventually signed with Miami of Ohio, but did pass along his knowledge of Huggins to his son.
Mahaffey received only limited playing time as a sophomore due to transfer rules in Ohio, but caught the attention of plenty of colleges with his play on the Indiana Elite travel team. Cincinnati, Miami and others offered, while Indiana, Ohio State and Xavier all touched base and even hosted him on virtual visits.
West Virginia plans to do the same in the near future, and Mahaffey knows what he’ll be looking for when he takes that virtual trip.
“I’m just looking for a school that will help me grow more as a man on and off the court, and one that will help me academically,” he said.
Mahaffey received a three-star, 88-rating from 247Sports as the nation’s No. 26 shooting guard.