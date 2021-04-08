According to reports late Thursday evening, the West Virginia men’s basketball team has picked up yet another player through the transfer portal.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report that Old Dominion guard Malik Curry had committed to the Mountaineers, citing Curry’s AAU coach as a source.
Curry, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, led the Monarchs in scoring in each of the past two seasons and averaged 15.7 points this year while shooting 45.6% from the floor and 85.2% from the foul line. He also dished out 3.6 assists per contest. Prior to two seasons at Old Dominion, Curry played on the junior-college level at Palm Beach State.
Curry becomes the second graduate transfer for West Virginia this week after Dimon Carrigan, a 6-9 forward from Florida International, announced he was headed to Morgantown on Monday.
Currently, three Mountaineer guards — sophomore Deuce McBride, junior Sean McNeil and senior Taz Sherman — have declared for the NBA Draft while reserving the right to return to college.