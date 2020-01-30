There have been times this season — more often than not — when the West Virginia University men’s basketball team has shown its growth and understanding of the way Bob Huggins wants the Mountaineers to play.
Then are are times like Wednesday’s 89-81 loss at Texas Tech. As has been the case in West Virginia’s three previous losses this season, not much went right as the Mountaineers fell flat on the road again against the Red Raiders.
“They were the aggressor,” Huggins said during a postgame radio interview. “We were not the aggressor. When we’ve played well this season, we’ve been the aggressor.”
It was an uncharacteristically bad defensive performance from WVU, which fell into a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12 with TCU and Texas Tech at 4-3 in league play with the loss. The Mountaineers have been the best in the conference at limiting opponents from beyond the 3-point line, but Texas Tech bombed on WVU from distance Wednesday.
The Red Raiders made 11 of their 17 3-point attempts, with many of them made easier thanks to defensive mistakes by West Virginia.
WVU, meanwhile, connected on just 4 of its 18 attempts from distance.
“They shot the ball extremely well, and we did not,” Huggins said. “They shot 65 percent from 3, and we shot 22.
“We gave them step-in shots. From day one we told them we can’t give step-in shots. We have to make them shoot it off the bounce. The two things you can’t do is give up straight-line drives and step-in shots, and we did both of those [Wednesday].”
Making matters worse for West Virginia was an off night from its usually formidable front court duo of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. Culver did lead WVU with 16 points, but 14 of those came at the foul line.
Tshiebwe and Culver were each battling foul trouble starting in the first half, with Tshiebwe getting called for a technical foul for apparently taunting a Texas Tech player more than the officials were willing the allow following a blocked shot.
Both Culver, a sophomore, and Tshiebwe, a freshman, have been among the Big 12’s rebounding leaders all season but on Wednesday they, and the rest of the Mountaineers, were soundly beaten on the boards by Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had a nine-rebound advantage, pulling down 32 compared to West Virginia’s 23. Culver, who had two rebounds against TTU, and Tshiebwe, who had three, both average nearly nine rebounds per game.
“We got out-rebounded by a team that should never out-rebound us,” Huggins said. “[Texas Tech] also beat us to every loose ball. It’s a typical deal where I said we better be ready to play, because we’re coming into a deal where they’re desperate. They are going to play hard and going to be ready to play. Our guys haven’t learned that yet.”
Despite the loss, there were several bright spots for the Mountaineers on Wednesday in Lubbock.
Junior forward Gabe Osabuohien picked up some of the slack on offense for WVU with a season-high 15 points. Junior guard Taz Sherman helped in that department as well, setting his own season-high with 11 points, and two of the Mountaineers’ four total 3-pointers came from the junior college transfer.
Culver’s 14-of-16 performance at the foul line could also be a sign of the tide turning for him in that area. Culver, who has been around a 57 percent shooter from the line this season, is no stranger to foul shots at Texas Tech’s United Supermarkets Arena. As a freshman last season, he attempted 24 foul shots (more than any WVU player in a single game in nearly 100 years) in a lopsided loss to the Red Raiders.
Huggins said he’s not ready for a complete makeover of Culver’s approach at the foul line, but he has been working with him on making some minor adjustments during the season.
“At this point, I’m not going to change his shot in the middle of the year,” Huggins said. “I just want to make sure his alignment is OK, because if his alignment is off, he’s going to sling it everywhere.”