MORGANTOWN -- The roster shuffle started late last week for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team following the arrest and resignation of Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, and now with Josh Eilert in place as the interim coach for the 2023-24 season, the focus turns to solidifying what players he’ll have.
“My hair is going to be on fire [the next few days],” Eilert said Monday during his introductory news conference at the WVU Coliseum. “We’re going to take it day-by-day. We’re not going to try to get ahead of ourselves. First and foremost, we’ve got to solidify our roster. Guys are taking their opportunity to feel out the situation, and I feel like now that we’re building a new foundation.
“I think some of that stuff will calm down. Just like today, it was business as usual with the guys that are on the roster. They were working out and they had good spirits, and we’re going to move on. We’re going to move on and we’re going to keep building and grinding.”
Five Mountaineers have entered the transfer portal within the last week and two have already announced their decisions for the upcoming season.
Forward Tre Mitchell was the first WVU player to test the transfer portal waters, reportedly entering last Thursday. He announced Monday he was transferring to Kentucky.
Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa reportedly entered the portal Friday, but after Eilert was announced as the interim coach for the upcoming season, Kriisa elected to remain in Morgantown.
Still in flux are junior forwards Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo, who both announced they would enter the portal Monday, as well as fifth-year guard Joe Toussaint, who reportedly went in Friday.
Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17. Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Baker said a search for a permanent coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
“These are 18- to 23-year-olds,” Eilert said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in their life right now. There’s a lot of options in their life. The biggest message that I have and our staff has is we care about them and we want them to know and we want to reassure them that this is a great place for them, and it is a great place for them.
“I don’t want to hinder them in any way if they feel like they have another opportunity that would be better suited for them. And I’m going to give them that opportunity, and if they want to take a look at something else, that’s fine."
Huggins was considered to have brought in one of the top classes of transfers in the country with Kriisa, guard RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), center Jesse Edwards (Syracuse) and guard Omar Silverio (Manhattan).
Jose Perez is now eligible after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the start of the 2022-23 season, and the Mountaineers also have sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson returning to the roster.
During the week following Huggins’ resignation, many believed part of the search for the next coach would include finding somebody who could keep the roster intact, but Baker said that might have been overblown somewhat outside the program while he looked for the best long-term solution.
“I think that probably got overplayed a little bit, just in terms of maybe public perception," the athletic director said Monday. "Once there was a head coaching vacancy, the portal reopened. There were going to be guys test that no matter what course of action was taken after that, and I knew that.
“I think you always, when you’re in my position, you want to weigh a variety of factors, and certainly the guys in that locker room’s voice should be heard. Now, you can’t go make a hire that just satisfies one group of guys for one season. You have to do what you think’s best for the program, and when I talked to the team, I was consistent in saying that over and over and over, whether those are individual conversations or team conversations. ...
“But I never got to a place where I’m thinking, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this because.’ And I’ll say this for [Eilert]: I think there’s an unreasonable expectation that he can just magically keep everybody from going into the portal. That’s not the case. That all was triggered a week ago. I knew that. I understood that we probably had a compressed timeline because of that and we really didn’t have as much time to do this as you would in a traditional window.
"So, was it a factor? Maybe, but probably the bigger factor is just letting the young men in that locker room have a voice on the kind of leader that they would like to see in the program and then weighing that voice appropriately with all the other stakeholders.”
When Eilert met with the team after being named interim coach for the upcoming season, he said his message was, “We’ve got something special. We’ve got a special group of individuals, we’ve got a special administration, we’ve got a special staff and we can do something really neat here and turn this thing around and turn the page and keep the tradition alive of the Mountaineer culture,” Eilert said.