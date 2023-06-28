Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Eilert Basketball

West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker (left) and men's basketball interim head coach Josh Eilert answer questions during a news conference Monday in Morgantown.

 Kathleen Batten | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- The roster shuffle started late last week for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team following the arrest and resignation of Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins, and now with Josh Eilert in place as the interim coach for the 2023-24 season, the focus turns to solidifying what players he’ll have.

“My hair is going to be on fire [the next few days],” Eilert said Monday during his introductory news conference at the WVU Coliseum. “We’re going to take it day-by-day. We’re not going to try to get ahead of ourselves. First and foremost, we’ve got to solidify our roster. Guys are taking their opportunity to feel out the situation, and I feel like now that we’re building a new foundation.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.

