West Virginia University men’s basketball player Sean McNeil has been named the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
McNeil shares the honor with Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington, who was also tabbed as the Newcomer of the Week.
McNeil, a senior guard, scored a game-high 23 points — all in the second half — in WVU’s 82-52 win over Youngstown State. He shot 8 of 9 from the field (88.9%), including a perfect 4 of 4 from the 3-point line.
It marks the second career award for McNeil and his first of the season.
Brockington recorded his Big 12-best sixth double-double of the season in last week’s game against Chicago State, finishing with 20 points and matching his career high with 13 rebounds. He also matched his career high with four steals and dished out three assists while going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has announced that Wednesday’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UMES program. The game will not be rescheduled.
Fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday’s contest can contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange those tickets to any remaining home game in 2021-22.