West Virginia University senior guard Chase Harler has been a “glue guy” for the No. 13 Mountaineers this season, but lately the former Wheeling Central Catholic standout has been a key competent of WVU’s success.
In Wednesday’s 76-61 win against Iowa State, Harler scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three made 3-pointers in 18 minutes of playing time off the bench. As West Virginia gets ready for the homestretch of the regular season, Harler has stepped up his game as some of WVU’s younger guards have struggled.
“Chase has played really well,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the win against Iowa State. “We wouldn’t be 18-4 without Chase.”
Harler’s 14 points Wednesday were the most the Moundsville native has ever scored in a Big 12 game, and one point short of matching his career high of 15 points in a postseason loss against Coastal Carolina last season.
In each of WVU’s last three games, Harler has made multiple 3-pointers — a rarity among the Mountaineers’ poor-shooting bunch. Huggins has called Harler West Virginia’s best on-ball defender several times this season, but now in addition to that he has provided WVU with a lift in what at times has been a problem area.
“Chase has made big shots for us,” Huggins said. “Chase is one guy who you can depend on to do the right things. [To] be in the right place.”
The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to become visible for Harler. West Virginia has nine regular-season games remaining, starting Saturday when the Mountaineers visit Oklahoma (2 p.m. on ESPNU) in desperate need of a road win before next week’s gauntlet of games against No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor.
The senior, who has appeared in 107 games with 20 starts so far during his four-year career in Morgantown, knows his time in a West Virginia uniform will soon be up.
“I’m just trying to get better every game,” Harler said. “I’ve only got nine more regular-season games, so I’m trying to go out with a little bit of a bang.
“My teammates have gotten me the ball in good positions to score, luckily, and I’ve got in the gym a little more and started to make some shots.”
A follow-up question asked Harler how hard the reality of his collegiate career being near its end had hit him, and he responded with his familiar grin present.
“It was kind of weird saying that.”
FOUL SHOOTING BUGS HUGGS
For a coach who just watched his team never trail in a blowout win against a conference rival, Huggins was not in a very good mood following Wednesday’s win.
Sure, West Virginia won comfortably against the not-so-good Cyclones, but the Mountaineers were sloppy and Huggins was not about to let his team get a pass just because of a win.
WVU made 12 of its 24 foul shots Wednesday and turned the ball over 19 times. West Virginia also owned a 46-28 rebounding advantage, but even that could have been more in favor of the Mountaineers. Huggins questioned his team’s effort and enthusiasm Wednesday with a key stretch of the season approaching.
“How in the hell do you go 50 percent from the free-throw line if you’re a major-college team?” Huggins asked. “Are you kidding? And how many were front ends of 1-and-1s? So that’s like going, say, 12 for 30. That’s hardly shooting the ball.”